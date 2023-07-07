Page County has reached an agreement with Montgomery County to share Public Health Administrators.

During an online meeting June 30, the Page County Board of Health voted to approve a 28E agreement to have Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson also serve at the Interim Page County Public Health Administrator. The agreement was reached after Richard Mullen resigned as the Page County Administrator earlier this year.

"We're going to move forward with an Iowa Code Chapter 28E agreement that, basically, allows Sam as the administrator of Montgomery (County) to help us out on the Page County side doing a similar role for us," Page County Board of Health Chairperson Dr. Heather Babe said.

Beeson started her role in Page County July 1. An evaluation of the agreement will be made after six months. Should the counties favor continuing the agreement at that time, Beeson would then serve as interim administrator for Page County through June 30, 2024.

However, either county also has the option to terminate the agreement at any point during the year by providing 30 days written notice.

Although this agreement is only for one year, Babe said establishing a partnership between Page and Montgomery counties could prove beneficial in the future for both boards.

"We have talked about seeing how this arrangement works out because, eventually, it looks like the state is going to regionalize the departments anyway," Babe said.

Under the terms of the 28E agreement, Page County will reimburse Montgomery County $78.25 per hour, which includes FICA and IPERS, for the services provided by Beeson. Beeson will be considered an employee of Montgomery County for the purpose of receiving benefits such as insurance and vacation.

"The administrator shall be paid actual and necessary expenses of performing duties on behalf of both boards," Babe said.

Each county is responsible for providing the administrator the equipment, materials, manpower and transportation necessary for Beeson to perform her duties. Beeson will be paid for mileage and travel to and from work.

Although the agreement does not require the approval of the Board of Supervisors of each county, Babe said those boards would be notified of the decision made by the Board of Health for each county.

Beeson said the Montgomery County Board of Health held a similar online meeting just prior to the Page County Board of Health meeting. During its meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Health approved the agreement.

The Page County Board of Health will hold its next meeting on July 17.