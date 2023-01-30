Private school bill dominates talks at Clarinda briefing

Passage of the private school education assistance bill by the Iowa Legislature dominated the discussion at the first legislative briefing of 2023 for Clarinda held Jan. 28 at the Lied Public Library.

Representative Devon Wood and Senator Tom Shipley, who represent Clarinda in the Iowa Legislature, attended the event. Representative Tom Moore, who represents a portion of Page County as well as Montgomery and Cass counties, also joined the event that attracted a crowd of approximately 50 people.

"With the new districting, Clarinda is kind of a carve-out and five townships to the south and east of here are part of Representative Wood's district, but I figured there are enough people from the north area and Villisca and whatever, why shouldn't I come. It isn't just Clarinda," Moore said.

During the event Saturday, the three legislators were asked how they each voted on the private school education assistance bill and why. Moore and Shipley each voted against the bill, while Wood said after a great deal of consideration she voted in favor of the bill.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds Jan. 24. The law makes all students attending public schools, and thousands enrolled in private schools across the state, eligible for an education savings account of $7,600. Those funds are to be used to pay for school costs such as tuition at a private school.

Moore said the funding the first year would involve students at 300% of the poverty level. That would increase to 400% of the poverty level the second year. In the third year, the assistance will be available to all students.

Projections show the program will cost $107 million initially and grow to $345 million by Fiscal Year 2027. The reason for the growth is that by that time, the funding will be available to all students, in private or public schools, regardless of their income level.

A request for proposal has also been released by the state asking that a third-party company administer the new program.

Wood said the operational sharing money included in the bill and the opening of the categorical funding were the factors that swayed her decision.

"Those are two things that I heard repeatedly from my school employees and superintendents and administration down to the teacher level that was in this bill. It was added through an amendment and I supported that amendment," Wood said. "I am not ashamed that I supported rural schools continuing that. Almost every single one of them across rural Iowa relies on the operational sharing money. There are a lot of school districts that, within the next 10 to 15 years, if they didn't have that extension, I would be pretty confident that they would close."

Although some of the people attending the briefing were not pleased that Wood favored the bill, Shipley said Wood has already shown herself to be an esteemed state leader.

"I understand completely where she was coming from. She's going to be a damn good representative for you people down here. You may not have liked this, but trust me, coming in as a freshman, she is well respected," Shipley said.

Last year, Shipley voted for the bill because it included an amendment allowing for the extension of the operational sharing program he had argued in favor of. Shipley said small schools in his district like Bedford, Corning, Essex, Lenox, Stanton, South Page and Villisca, are at the cap for funding received. He said that amounts to between $150,000 and $160,000 per school per year.

Meanwhile, larger schools like Clarinda, Shenandoah, Red Oak, Creston and Atlantic do not receive a great deal of operational sharing money from the state because they do not share programs with many other school districts.

Initially, the operational sharing money was set to be phased out next year. However, that funding has been extended for five years.

Despite how he voted last year, Shipley said he did not favor the bill presented this year.

"This year, this bill was all together different than last year's," Shipley said. "But they did put the operational sharing money on it. So I voted for the amendment."

Shipley said one of his major concerns with the bill this year was that all students would qualify for the assistance in three years. In addition, he said many of the legislators who voted against the bill feared it would become connected to other interests.

"They're afraid they're going to get a bunch of strings attached. When they put strings, they're not strings, they're ropes," Shipley said.

Since Clarinda Lutheran School in Clarinda and St. Malachy Catholic School in Creston are both in his district, Shipley said he expected to hear a great deal of support for the bill. He said that was not the case.

"My emails, which I got, were overwhelmingly against this in my district," Shipley said.

Moore said the bill concerned him for two reasons. The first was his fiscally conservative nature.

"I can't condone the spending of $107 million new dollars to 14,000 students and giving, maybe, $107 million to 470,000 students in the public schools. The fiscal conservative in me just said that's not right," Moore said.

Second, Moore said he believes public and private schools each have their place in the state. However, he does not want to see either harmed.

"Even though it says there will be no government intrusion into the autonomy of the private school, I don't trust government," Moore said. "I don't trust government, once the money starts to flow to the private school, to stay out of the business of the private school."

One of the fears the public has expressed about the bill is that it would prompt more students to move to private school and hurt the public school system in Iowa. However, Shipley said that has not been the case in other states that have enacted similar programs.

"When this has been done in other states, we haven't seen a big migration out of the public schools to private," Shipley said.

Even though the bill has now been signed into law, Wood said she would be among the first to advocate for a reevaluation of the program should problems arise in the future.

"It's all done. So, whether you like it or don't, we're moving forward," Moore said. "I believe, I honestly believe this in my heart, that we as Iowans are good enough that we'll make this work. Yeah, there's going to be some hiccups and there's going to be some growing pains, but I think in the end we're going to make it work."