A reception held Feb. 9 at the Ice House in Clarinda to honor the Iowa Western Community College Reivers football team, which won the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship for 2022, also marked the start of a year-long celebration for the 100th Anniversary of the founding of Clarinda Junior College.

Iowa Western Head Football Coach Scott Strohmeier was on hand to discuss the title run for the Reivers. He was joined by several members of his coaching staff and college officials including IWCC President Dr. Daniel Kinney and Kristin Smith, who serves as Director of the Clarinda Center and the Page/Fremont County Center.

The event was organized by Brandon Juon, owner of the Ice House, and Gilbert Thomas, regional president of Bank Iowa in Clarinda. An estimated crowd of 50 people attended the event.

"This is kind of a kickoff to celebrate Clarinda Junior College. I mean, 100 years, there are not a lot of colleges that can say that, especially in the community college realm," Kinney said. "We're looking at a lot of different events this year."

Clarinda Junior College became affiliated with Iowa Western Community College in 1966 when the districts for the community colleges in the state were established. As a result, Iowa Western Community College celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.

"The year of celebration, I'm excited to see it and hear the stories we have out there. We had a meeting a couple weeks ago and we had a lot of citizens there. Just to listen to their experiences at the college, what they went through, it gave me new life," Kinney said.

Strohmeier said he and his coaching staff were honored to help launch the celebration for Clarinda Junior College with the football reception.

"It's pretty impressive to come to Clarinda and to have people in the community come out and support Iowa Western football," Strohmeier said. "There's so much support for Iowa Western. So, for us to be able to acknowledge the 100 years of Clarinda, I think, is awesome."

Strohmeier was hired by Iowa Western in 2008 to establish the football program. The Reivers began play in 2009 and made their fourth appearance in the national championship game in 2022. In those four appearances, the Reivers have won two national championships with the first coming in 2012.

After finishing as the national runner-up in 2021, the Reivers returned an experienced squad and enjoyed a strong start to the 2022 season. They won their first eight games and stood second in the national rankings.

"Then we had a bunch of adversity hit with quarterback injuries and things like that. We lost our last two games. We were concerned if we were going to get into the playoffs or not," Strohmeier said.

One of those two defeats was a narrow 29-28 loss to Hutchinson Community College at home. However, the Reivers were one of the four teams to advance to the national playoffs.

In the semifinal round, Iowa Western rebounded with a 33-12 win over Northwest Mississippi Community College. The win set up a rematch between Iowa Western and Hutchinson Community College in the championship game Dec. 14 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Reivers then avenged the earlier loss to the Blue Dragons with a convincing 31-0 victory.

"They were a focused group. Once we beat Northwest Mississippi to go to the national championship, there wasn't a lot of doubt that I thought that our team was ready to go. They were so determined to win it," Strohmeier said.

Beyond celebrating the national championship for the Reivers, Strohmeier said he was pleased to be part of recognizing the 100th anniversary of the formation of Clarinda Junior College. He said the fact the Clarinda campus is still going strong after all that time was impressive and he also learned in intriguing fact about the college during the reception.

"There's a little bit of history that I found out tonight. Clarinda Junior College did have a football program a long time ago. I thought that was really neat," Strohmeier said.

The event concluded with a raffle and auction to support IWCC. Various IWCC T-shirts and sweatshirts were given away during the raffle. George Crawford of Clarinda then oversaw the auction of two footballs used in the national championship game that were autographed by the members of the championship team.