Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report July 25 on the City of Clarinda.

The city’s receipts totaled $13,784,383 for the year ended June 30, 2022, an 18.3% decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2022, totaled $14,601,134, a 3.1% decrease from the prior year.

The significant decrease in receipts is primarily due to less general obligation bond and sewer revenue bond proceeds received in fiscal year 2022 compared with fiscal year 2021. The decrease in disbursements for fiscal year 2022 is primarily due to a payment made to the refunding agent during fiscal year 2021 to redeem the 2015 general obligation bonds.

Sand reported one finding related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. The finding is found on page 50 of this report. The finding addresses a lack of segregation of duties.

Sand provided the city with a recommendation to address the finding.

The finding discussed above is repeated from the prior year. Sand said the Clarinda City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations and financial transactions.

Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports - Auditor of State.