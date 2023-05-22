Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand visited Clarinda and Sidney May 19 as he kicked off his tour of all 100 county seats in the state. During the town hall meetings, Sand met with members of the public to review his duties and key issues impacting his office.

Sand met with small group of local residents at Kiwanis Park during his visit to Clarinda. He then met with local residents at the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney. Sand also visited Mount Ayr, Bedford and Glenwood on Friday.

"I always do this every year because it's a good way for us to get tips and see what people's perspectives are on what's happening in state government," Sand said.

Like other auditing firms, the primary duty of the office of the State Auditor is to uncover waste, fraud and abuse. By law, the office conducts annual audits of all state agencies including cities, counties and school districts if they agree to have the office conduct the required audit.

"We're just a market participant. If the county needs an audit and they want to get a three-year contract, they put out a request for proposals. We might bid. We might not bid. If we bid and you want us, great; if you want to pick somebody else, pick somebody else. We're just there like anybody else. Like any private firm," Sand said.

However, Sand said those duties are being challenged by a new bill that would allow state agencies to deny the office of the State Auditor access to valuable documents that may be requested as part of an audit. The statute has passed the Iowa Legislature and is awaiting the signature of the governor.

"My legislative session, really, has been focused on the bill that guts the Auditor's office," Sand said. "They changed the rules for how audits work for state agencies. State agencies will now have the ability to hide documents from the Auditor's office. The way they can do that is, effectively, they remove the courts as a check providing the documents."

Sand said if an agency refused to provide requested documents for an audit, his office had the ability to take the agency to court to get them. Now, rather than going to the courts, the request would be considered by a board of arbitration.

That arbitration board would consist of three members — a representative from the agency, a representative from the State Auditor's office and a person appointed by the governor. Since the governor is basically the boss of the agency being audited, Sand said the vote of the arbitration board would likely be stacked 2-1 against his office.

"So they're going to have the ability, pretty much every time they want to, to say we're not going to give you these documents and that'll be that," Sand said.

Besides impacting the ability of the office to find potentially illegal activity, Sand said the bill may also impact federal funding received by Iowa. If his office was denied records involving federal spending, Sand said his office would have no choice but to issue a qualified opinion saying the required documents were not provided.

"The feds, at that point, then have to decide whether or not they keep providing Iowa with money that we don't audit. They require audits for everything they do. That's one thing with federal dollars. There are strings attached. One string that is almost always attached is you have to audit your handling of this (money) and they pay for those audits," Sand said.

Sand said the bond rating of the state could also be negatively impacted if the bill prevents the office of the State Auditor from issuing a clean opinion on the annual state audit.

"We just don't know. It depends on how often they use their new power and what they use it for," he said. "The Constitution was founded on the idea of checks and balances. If you're taking those away and consolidating power and making it so an independently elected official, as well as the entire judicial branch, can't look at what's going on, it's not a good thing. I'm sure it's going to get abused at some point."

Sand was elected as the State Auditor in 2018. In 2019, he created the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The program encourages government agencies to look for innovative ways to save money.

A total of 488 government entities in Iowa participated in the 2022 PIE program, with submissions being received from each county in the state. The Hamburg School District was awarded a 2022 PIE award.

Sand said participants in Page County were the City of Blanchard, City of Coin, City of Essex, the Essex Community School District, the Shenandoah Community School District and Page County Public Health.

"We have about a 10-page checklist that's just basic things you can do to save money," Sand said. "We call that the PIE chart. We send that out every year. We hope the agencies or entities that we send it out to go through and pick a few new items that they weren't already doing and get them in place to start saving more money. Then we recognize our best performers through the PIE contest and we also try to collect ideas."

Sand also discussed his role on the Iowa Department of Management's State Appeal Board. Sand cast the lone vote against a settlement of more than $4 million issued in March relating to a discrimination case involving the University of Iowa athletic program.

Sand said this was the fourth discrimination settlement for the university since Gary Barta has served as athletic director. He said he voted against using taxpayer money to pay for part of the settlement unless Barta was fired from his position.

"I feel like one of the great American standards is three strikes you're out. It's not just baseball, it's criminal actions and all kinds of things. He just got his fourth strike and he's still standing at the plate," Sand said.