Capturing the special moment is Steph Heuton, right, of Clarinda Aug. 23 as she takes a picture of her daughters, from left, Quinn Heuton, fourth grade, and Joss Heuton, kindergarten, in front of a set of signs set up for the first day of school at the north entrance of Garfield Elementary School. The display included a sign for the first day of school, a school bus sign and the numerals for 2023.