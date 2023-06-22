Rhonda Hobbie says the Sidney Swimming Pool season is going very well at this point in her second year as the pool's manager.

“I have a great team of lifeguards and assistant managers," Hobbie said. "Some of my biggest challenges are finding lifeguards, and I know other pools in the area have had the same issues. Otherwise, it’s the normal struggles of getting the pool ready for the season.”

As an assistant manager two years prior, Hobbie is getting to know the particulars of running the pool and certainly values the support she receives.

“I’m going on my fourth year, and I really enjoy the interactions with the community, they’ve been really good to work with," Hobbie said. "I also appreciate the support I receive from the city offices and Mayor (Kenneth) Brown.”

The pool is definitely used by area swimmers. Hobbie said that the swim team is very popular, and their water aerobics class is catching on.

“We have 90 swimmers on the swim team, which is run by Nicole Zavadil," Hobbie said. "They meet from 10 (a.m.) to noon each day. We have water aerobics from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Martha Brown teaches those classes. We’ve been trying new things to get people involved and interested in our pool.”

The pool opens at 1 p.m. every day, and Hobbie said by 2 p.m. there are generally 30 to 35 people in attendance, mostly kids. She added that they do have their handful of patrons who are waiting at the door when it’s unlocked at 1 p.m.

Jacob Hanshaw, one of the regulars at the pool, said it’s fun meeting his friends there.

“My friends are here so we get to hang out, and I also really like the games and the food,” he said.

Shaun Akers has been swimming since he has been very young.

“I just moved back here from Missouri and have been to the pool every day since," he said. "I’ve been swimming for a lot of years! My friends and I have the best time here.”

Hayden Harvey, Sophia Driever and Chloe Deiber said they go to the pool to enjoy being together and being able to cool off when it gets really hot.

Pool hours are from 1 to 8 p.m., except for Tuesdays and Thursdays when the pool closes at 7:15 p.m. for the water aerobics class. When there is a home swim meet, the pool closes at 4:30 p.m.

The cost for water aerobics is $5 or those interested can use their pool pass. Family passes are $110 for five people, and those people don’t necessarily have to be family related. You can add an extra person to that pass for $10 each.

A single pass is $55, and punch passes are $20 for five punches. Daily admission is $5, and 5-year olds and younger are free.

The pool offers private parties, as well. The cost is $100 to rent the pool from 8 to 10 p.m.

Hobbie created a Sidney Swimming Pool Facebook page to raise awareness about the pool and get information out to the public.

“Our numbers weren’t huge last year, so I am trying to advertise to let the community know we have something wonderful here so they should come out and use the pool,” Hobbie said.

She added that anyone interested in being a lifeguard must be at least 15 years old and can contact the YMCA in Red Oak to take the certification course.