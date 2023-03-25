A recent ruling by the Page County Board of Adjustment to deny the appeal of a decision issued by the Page County Zoning Administrator to void the permit application for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project has been challenged in a new lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

Consisting of five counts, the 40-page lawsuit was filed March 6 by Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC, which is listed as the plaintiff in the case. SHW is an affiliate of Invenergy, an experienced developer of renewable energy projects based in Chicago.

Named as defendants in the case are Page County; the Page County Board of Supervisors; the Page County Board of Adjustment; James D. King as Page County Zoning Administrator; Jacob Holmes, Todd Maher and Judy Clark as Page County Supervisors; and James O'Hara, Michael Barr, Kalen Fulk, Merrill Kruse and Lindsey Pirtle as Page County Board of Adjustment members.

In the lawsuit, SHW contends it was notified on Feb. 3 that its application for the proposed project had been deemed void by the Page County Zoning Administration. The application was originally approved Aug. 2, 2022, by a 2-1 vote of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

"SHW appealed to the Page County Board of Adjustment, which upheld the decision during a public hearing held March 3, 2023. Shenandoah Hills now brings this action to vindicate its common law, statutory and constitutional rights," according to the filling.

In the lawsuit, SHW asks the court to declare the decision by King invalid because it constitutes the taking and deprivation of SHW property. SHW also asks the decision be found invalid because its right to complete the project is impaired by subsequent moratoriums or ordinances, and states that the unreasonable withholding of approval or execution of agreements or building permits required by the Page County wind ordinance is a violation of state law.

The final two counts in the lawsuit ask the court to grant writs of certiorari against King as well as the Board of Adjustment and the Board of Supervisors. The writ against King would declare King acted illegally in issuing the decision and vacate that decision. The writ against the Board of Adjustment and the Board of Supervisors would declare the Board of Adjustment exceeded its jurisdiction and vacate the Board of Adjustment decision to affirm the decision by King.

Invenergy has 14 wind projects that are currently operational in Iowa and more, including the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, are under development in the state. Since the fall of 2019, SHW states in the filing it has been working to develop a state-of-the-art commercial wind energy conversion system to be constructed in Page and Fremont counties. The company alleges it has invested more than $10.3 million in the development of the project.

Page County approved a wind ordinance in October of 2019. That ordinance established the regulations for the development of commercial wind energy conversion systems in the county.

SHW submitted its application March 7, 2022, with a $7,750 application fee based on a charge of $250 fee per turbine included in the ordinance. There were 31 turbines locations proposed in the application.

While preparing its permit application, SHW alleges it consulted several times with King to ensure the application fully complied with the county ordinance. Before submitting the application, SHW was informed by King that a new permit would be required if SHW wanted to construct turbines at additional locations in Page County or if a turbine was constructed more than 300 feet from where proposed in the application.

"Notably, however, King never informed SHW that smaller adjustments to the final, constructed location of any turbine or the elimination of any proposed turbine location from the project would require SHW to submit a new permit application," according to the filing.

Shortly after submitting the application, SHW learned a participating landowner had incorrectly executed easement agreements. Therefore, SHW submitted an addendum on March 21, 20222, withdrawing the impacted locations from the application.

"On or about May 31, 2022, King deemed SHW's permit application compliant with the ordinance and presented the entire application, including the addendum, to the Supervisors for approval," according to the allegations in the filing.

On June 30, 2022, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the permit application. During more than four hours of discussion on the project, it was revealed the location of five of the proposed turbine locations could hurt the broadcast signal of radio station KYFR in Shenandoah.

SHW alleges the application noted the construction of the five turbines that potentially could interfere with the radio station depended on reaching an agreement with the station.

"Shenandoah Hills was careful to explain — in the permit application itself and during public meetings following the submission but prior to its approval — that the final layout for the project remained undetermined," according to the lawsuit.

Ultimately, an agreement was reached with station KYFR to eliminate three turbines from the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. Combined with the addendum to remove three turbines due to the issue with easement agreements, the total number of turbines included in the project was reduced from 31 to 25.

The decision issued Feb. 3 by King to void the application deemed the removal of the six turbines as a material change to application. As a result, SHW was instructed it would have to file a new permit application.

SHW responded by appealing the ruling by King to the Page County Board of Adjustment. A public hearing on the appeal was scheduled for March 3.

However, one day before that hearing, the Page County Board of Supervisors extended a county moratorium on issuing new construction permits for commercial wind energy conversion systems by 180 days. Page County originally imposed a 180 day moratorium on March 9, 2022, and extended the moratorium an additional 180 days Aug. 10, 2022. The extension was set to expire March 23 before the second extension was approved by the Board of Supervisors.

In the court filing, SHW alleges Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen "defended Administrator King's decision on behalf of the county." Sonksen could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

"The Board of Adjustment voted 3-0 to deny the appeal and affirm the decision (by King). Kruse abstained expressly because he did not believe the appeal should be before the Board of Adjustment, and O'Hara abstained without specifying a reason," according to the court filing.

The lawsuit also alleges that following the approval of the application by the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2, 2022, negotiations were held on the decommissioning and road use agreements required as part of the wind ordinance. However, those documents have not been placed on the agenda for the board to consider their approval.