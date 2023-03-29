Members of the Spirit on the Square Committee are already bubbling with excitement as planning is underway for the second holiday celebration to be held in December.

"Our first year went very, very well. The Spirit on the Square event last December was well attended and we received a lot of nice responses. There were a lot of smiles on people's faces and we couldn't have asked for a better day," Spirit on the Square Coordinator Teresa Hill said.

Hill said the second annual Spirit on the Square will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2. The first celebration was held two weeks later, on Dec. 17, 2022.

By moving the festivities to earlier in December, Hill said the committee is hoping to find some slightly warmer weather conditions. In addition, Hill said the committee hopes to avoid the rush of obligations facing families the weekend before Christmas.

"This year, we are having the Spirit on the Square the Saturday after Thanksgiving weekend. We think the weekend after the Lighted Christmas Parade is good timing and we hope more families will be available to attend," Hill said.

Soon after the calendar turned to 2023, the Spirit on the Square Committee gathered to review the initial event. Although the committee felt the 2022 Spirit on the Square was a big success, Hill said there is always room for improvement.

Originally, the committee consisted of five members. Hill said the committee has been expanded to eight members for this year and the new additions have already brought some new ideas to the table.

Along with Hill, Tammie Driftmier and Melinda Eaton are returning from the initial committee. The new members of the committee this year are Joy Cox, Jolinda Gowing, Chelly Kendrick, Lori Veach and Carol Yaple.

"We felt things were a little overwhelming for five people last year, so we felt having a couple more people would allow us to better handle the amount of activities we have. This way we can disperse the activities and let everyone have a hand in working out the details," Hill said.

The new committee will have its first full meeting April 11. With the members now in place, Hill said the group can start making more detailed plans for the Dec. 2 spectacle.

The Spirit on the Square Committee will also be working with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce on a new lighting campaign for the downtown square.

However, the concept of the event remains the same. Spirit on the Square is intended to be a nostalgic holiday celebration that offers a wide range of family activities on the square in Clarinda, while also instilling a sense of holiday cheer in the community.

"There were a lot of people on the square last year attending the activities and walking around visiting the various businesses that participated," Hill said. "We are bringing back a lot of events that people liked from last year, but we also have some new opportunities to explore. We have had new sponsors who have stepped forward to offer some activities. We are very excited about what is in store this year."