State error carries potential to impact city budgets negatively

An error at the state level could negatively impact the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the City of Clarinda.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon held a workshop with the Clarinda City Council Jan. 25 to review the proposed city budget. He presented his initial budget proposal to the council Jan. 11.

However, between those two meetings, McClarnon said he was alerted of a possible flaw in the rollback figures upon which the budget proposal was based.

"Apparently, the Iowa Department of Revenue thinks that they made a mistake on the rollback percentage. They have potential legislation coming up where they would lower the rollback amount," McClarnon said.

Originally, the rollback figure for residential property in Iowa for Fiscal Year 2024 was set at 56.4919%. However, the new legislation would change the residential rollback to 54% for the new fiscal year.

"If they do that, that would cost us about $117,000 in revenue," McClarnon said. "I just want you to be aware that this is happening at the state level and it would certainly affect every city out there if this happens."

Currently, the levy rate for Clarinda is $16.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. McClarnon proposed raising that levy rate to $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

McClarnon said a key reason for the levy increase was the rising cost of insurance. This would mark the first time Clarinda has increased its levy rate since 2007.

However, calculations run by McClarnon after learning of the potential 54% rollback rate showed Clarinda would have needed to raise its levy rate to $17.12 to match the budget proposal he presented Jan. 11.

After the issue surfaced, McClarnon said the Iowa Department of Management has attempted to offer direction for cities in the state. Since annual city budgets must be submitted to the state by March 31 for certification, most cities are already deep into their budget process.

As a result, McClarnon said it may not be possible for cities to adjust their budgets to offset the lost revenue that would be created by a change to the rollback rate. However, he said there is precedent for the state altering city budgets after they have been certified.

"There would be a lot of things that would not be good for cities if they did go ahead and approve that," McClarnon said. "But, I also remember, back in 2004, after everybody's budgets were certified, they took the state shared revenues away from all the cities, which at that time amounted to about $100,000. I remember how much that one hurt, but they approved that legislation after budgets were certified and it was effective immediately. They're talking about possibly doing that here, too.".

In 2004, McClarnon said the financial position of the city was such that it could not afford the $100,000 loss created by the passage of that legislation. Now that Clarinda is on stronger financial footing, he said the city would be better prepared to cope with the loss in revenue.

"We could be okay with that. If you really wanted to get right down to it, we could do some cutting if this happens," McClarnon said. "Probably the first thing I would recommend is ... we could, probably, just cut one capital project down at the Lied Center. We have $200,000 budgeted there in projects. So, the mezzanine project that we have budgeted for capital projects, we could probably just put that off a year."