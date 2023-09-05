A change order saving Page County $75,000 on the window project at the Page County Courthouse was tentatively approved Aug. 31 by the Page County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted 2-0 in favor of tentatively accepting the change order offered by Pella Windows as a reimbursement for a cosmetic error made in the design of the windows used on the project. Since he is an employee of Pella Windows, Supervisor Todd Maher abstained from the vote.

The formal acceptance of the change order was dependent on a review of the agreement by Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen. Once Sonksen signed off on the agreement, work could resume on the installation of the remaining windows at the courthouse.

"I think it's a good deal and I want to compliment Pella for working with us," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said.

Fine and Sons Home Builders was awarded the contract for the $701,400 window installation project in May of 2022. However, on July 27, James Fine notified the board of the problem with the design of the windows.

Shortly after the meeting on July 27, Fine began talks with Pella Windows on an offer of reimbursement for the windows. As those negotiations continued, Architect Kelsey Vetter of the Farnsworth Group, the firm that has been providing architectural services for the window project, recommended on Aug. 21 the county have a written change order in place before continuing with the project.

Holmes informed the other members of the board on Aug. 21 he had spoken to Fine and officials with Pella Windows. Based on those conversations, Holmes said he believed the initial reimbursement offer from Pella Windows would be $35,000.

Although Supervisor Judy Clark believed the amount was acceptable, Holmes did not. As a result, Holmes said he planned to continue his discussions on the matter.

Thursday night Holmes explained he was able to speak with the person that had been working with Fine on the window reimbursement. After explaining he did not believe $35,000 was adequate, Holmes said the representative from Pella Windows asked him what he believed was a reasonable reimbursement.

"Assuming $350,000 is half materials, I just assumed that because I didn't know exactly what they cost, I said a 21, 20% discount would be a normal discount applied to a window that was visually wrong in a store anywhere," Holmes said. "I said about $75,000 would be fair to not have our windows match our plans. So it would be about a 20% sale for them not matching the visual architect design."

Fine had previously said the design flaw involved a tan colored masonry band on the exterior of the Page County Courthouse. The first and second floor windows were designed to have a wooden band that would separate the top and bottom portions of the windows and line up with the masonry band.

However, when the windows were manufactured, Fine said the location of the band in the windows was approximately four inches off and does not match up with the masonry band. Fine said the flaw in the windows was purely cosmetic and did not impact the function of the windows.

After he suggested the $75,000 amount, Holmes said the representative from Pella Windows agreed to submit that reimbursement request.

"I am very happy. It came in just a little while ago. They accepted. I think that's fair and they thought it was fair. So, we're going to get $75,000. Pella was very good to work with," Holmes said.

"I'm good with it. I just worry about, in the future, whether vendors are going to continue to work with us when we use tactics that maybe aren't the best thing to do," Clark said.

Also Thursday, the board voted 2-1 in favor of to creating a part-time administrative assistant position to assist the Board of Supervisors with writing the board agenda and other clerical duties. The new position would pay up to $10 per hour based on experience and applications must be emailed to the board members by Sept. 20.

The board also voted 2-1 in favor of paying a bill for approximately $2,000 from Gross Welch Marks Clare for legal services offered to Holmes and Maher related to a Human Resources complaint filed against them related to the taking of minutes for meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

In other business, the board approved the appointment of Gary Huseman as Lincoln Township Clerk and Dee Huseman as Lincoln Township Trustee. A series of tax abatements requested by the city of Shenandoah was also approved during the meeting.

The board also approved a request from American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda to use the courthouse grounds on Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day program. Tom Wagoner also met with the board to thank the board for its recent decision to use Missouri standards when purchasing rock for application on county roads.