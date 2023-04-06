Katheryn Ackerberg has joined the Board of Trustees for the Lied Public Library in Essex.

Ackerberg was appointed to the position Thursday, April 6 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors held at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Also on Thursday, Tracee Knapp introduced herself to the board. Knapp is serving as a representative for U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, a Republican who represents Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

Nunn defeated Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in the November 2022 general election and is serving his first year in Congress.