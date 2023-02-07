Discretionary budget requests from three local organizations were presented to the Page County Board of Supervisors Feb. 7 during a meeting at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Representatives from the Page County Fair Board, Page County Soil and Water Conservation District and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation each gave brief presentations on their plans for the upcoming year.

Page County Fair Board Manager Jason Wittmuss said there are two primary projects the board is looking at in 2023. Those projects include making improvements to the hog barn and possibly creating a camping area at the fairgrounds.

Wittmuss said the camping area could be used during the Page County Fair as well as throughout the year. Since there would be a fee for using the area, he said it could generate some additional revenue for the fair board.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said the county utilizes Local Option Sales Tax to support the Page County Fair.

"I think we have quite a fair in Page County. It's excellent. It's geared toward the kids and the animals, which is wonderful. It's the best fair I've been to," Holmes said.

Supervisor Judy Clark said the county currently has $16,500 budgeted for the Page County Fair Board. She said that was the same amount of funding provided during the current fiscal year.

"We're committed to the $16,500 again, so it will at least be that much," Holmes said.

Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Amy McQueen presented the Board of Supervisors with her annual report for 2022. In the past year McQueen said the organization worked to address local housing needs, bring broadband internet to the area and find a use for the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute facilities.

"Our goals for 2023 are very similar to our accomplishments in 2022 and will accentuate what we've already achieved," McQueen said.

Clark said the county had included $7,500 in funding for the CEDC as part of its initial budget plans.

Page County Soil and Water Conservation District President Curtis Davison also met with the Board of Supervisors Tuesday and requested the continued support of the county.