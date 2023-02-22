Livestock escaping from a property near Norwich has created an ongoing problem for the Page County Sheriff's Department as more than 100 reports have been received over the last four years.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer the situation has become a daily problem as hogs and goats are escaping from a property owned by Nelson Murphy at 1704 209th St. He said farmers in the area fear the animals are going to damage their crops since they are not being properly contained.

"They haven't crossed the highway, but could you imagine going down the road at 55 miles per hour and hitting a 400- or 500-pound hog that is not going to move," Palmer said.

Palmer and Chief Deputy Charles McCall met with the Board of Supervisors about the situation in June of 2022. At that time, the board authorized the Sheriff's Department to get bids to repair a damaged section of fence at the location.

However, in the nearly nine months since then, McCalla said only one bid had been received to repair the fence. That bid was for $25,765 from J&J Fencing in Red Oak.

In addition, McCalla said an estimate of between $2,100 and $2,300 was received from Midland Surveying to survey the location to ensure the fence is located on the property line.

"This is not replacing the whole fence on the whole property. It's just replacing what is there," McCalla said.

Palmer said this has become a habitual problem that is creating a danger situation for anyone living in the area or passing through.

"We put them in and the next day they're out. We've tried to help this situation, trying to protect the citizens of this county on Highway 2 or G Avenue or Ginkgo, or the people of the village of Norwich from being attacked," Palmer said.

Palmer said some smaller cities have an ordinance outlining penalties for situations like this. However, he said Norwich is not an incorporated city and Page County does not have an ordinance in place to cover the enforcement of this situation.

"You need to talk to the County Attorney about what our legal options are," Palmer said.

In another law enforcement matter, Palmer submitted a request for the purchase of new body cameras for the members of the Sheriff's Department. A bid of $38,653.56 was received from Caltech for the new body cameras.

"Our in-car cameras are Panasonics," Palmer said. "These also are Panasonics that sync with that. You can go with another one, but then you take a chance that it won't, what they call trigger, or activate, when either the body cam is turned on to activate the car camera or vice versa. That's why we would like to stay with the same with that. In our situation, just one incident without a body cam or an in-car camera could pay for the whole budget."

The board approved the purchase of the body cameras with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Earlier in the meeting, Page County Sheriff's Department Deputy Josh Haffner reported there were two new officers who had joined the reserve program. Those officers are Richard Pace and Brian O'Halloran.

Haffner said Pace and O'Halloran were nearly finished with their training and recently completed their firearms qualification test. The board approved a request to authorize the reserve officers to carry weapons.

Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the maximum proposed property tax dollars to be collected by Page County. Supervisor Judy Clark said the public hearing was a mandatory part of the budget process.

No comments were received during the public hearing. Therefore, the board passed a resolution for exceeding the property tax dollars.

A public hearing on the proposed county budget was also scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Page County Courthouse.

In other business, the Board of Supervisors approved signing a resolution for the dissolution of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act group the county was a member of; approved a request from Teresa Hill to use the courthouse grounds Dec. 3 for the Spirit on the Square event; approved a resolution naming the Southwest Iowa Herald as the official newspaper for Page County; approved a resolution setting the committee assignments for the Supervisors; approved two tax abatements for property owned by the cities of Essex and College Springs; and approved the reappointment of Teresa Babcock to the Southern Iowa Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.