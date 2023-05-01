Members of the Page County Board of Supervisors met April 27 to continue their efforts to update the wind ordinance for Page County.

The board began the process April 20 by reviewing the height restrictions for industrial wind turbines and the setback distance required for non-participating landowners. The board agreed the turbines should be no more than 300 feet tall from the ground to the top of the upper blade and the setback distance was set at one mile from the property line.

Those figures impacted the discussions held Thursday night as the Supervisors evaluated the amount of noise, measured in decibels, the turbines could create and the setback distance that would be required from the right of way. The depth of feeder lines and other safety factors were also discussed during the meeting.

During the discussion on the amount of sound created by the turbines, the board tentatively set the cap at 40 decibels as compared to the current limit of 55 decibels. However, that figure will be reevaluated at the time the ordinance is rewritten.

“I think we’re in the ballpark. We just need to do some more digging,” Supervisor Todd Maher said.

Initially, Maher said he felt the maximum sound should be under 50 decibels with the common noise created falling between 35 and 40 decibels as measured at a distance of one-half mile from the turbine. He said many of the ordinances he read fell within that range.

“Other people have worked this all out — the different kinds of sounds and infrasounds. Our mile is probably going to do this for us, but we can go ahead and put it in writing,” Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said. “We’re not reinventing the wheel. We need to find those numbers that are solid numbers that make sense.”

Along with the one mile setback for non-participating landowners, Maher said the height limits set for the turbines will impact the power of the turbines built in the county and the amount of noise they create.

Questions were also raised about adjusting the noise levels for daytime and nighttime hours. Maher said Gage County, Nebraska, set the daytime limit at 40 decibels and the nighttime level, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., at 37 decibels as measured from the residence of non-participating landowners.

“They would just have to run the machine in a way that it didn’t make over so much noise. If it was a certain condition they would have to back it off. All we’re doing is setting how much noise can get away from it,” Holmes said.

In order to enforce the noise levels, Maher said the county may need to consider hiring an independent third party to take reading. An inspector may also be needed to ensure the feeder lines are buried to the proper depth. Holmes said some counties require companies to establish funds that can be used for those types of costs.

Next, the board attempted to tackle the distance turbines must be set back from the right of way.

Supervisor Judy Clark said the existing ordinance defines the right of way setback as 1.1 times the height of the turbine. With the 300-foot cap, that would make the right of setback 330 feet.

Holmes said he believed the setback must be far enough that there is no shadow flicker, a moving shadow created by the sun shining through the rotating blades of a wind turbine, cast on the public right of way. He also said the distance should be enough to prevent ice from the blades being thrown onto the public right of way.

“I just want to make sure, on the right of way, there is not an effect from a wind turbine that causes someone to have issues driving,” Holmes said. “They should understand that. I don’t think they would want to do that.”

The board also agreed there should be no shadow flicker on the property of non-participating landowners.

As for the depth of feeder lines, the current wind ordinance sets a minimum requirement of 48 inches. However, Holmes said he was more comfortable with the feeder lines, especially the large electrical lines used by the turbines, being buried closer to 10 feet.

“Four feet is not very deep for a humongous power line. I bury water lines four or five feet deep myself. I bury a one inch water line to my hydrant four or five feet deep,” Holmes said.

Maher said Gage County requires feeder lines to be at least six feet underground and they must stay under tile lines. He said Gage County also requires a topography map so the lines can be easily located.

Although Clark was initially concerned that 10 feet may be overkill, that was the depth the board agreed upon.

Holmes also pointed out that companies should bore under existing roadways to install the lanes rather than trenching across the road. This would help prevent damage to the road surface.

As for safety measures, the board reviewed the regulations in the existing ordinance. Maher said there should also be provisions for manual and automated controls being included on the turbines. Holmes said stipulations for fire suppression measures should also be included

During its next meeting on May 4, the board will focus its discussions on decommissioning requirements and application fees. At a future meeting, the board will also review the terms of a road use agreement that would be needed between the manufacturer and the county to protect county roads used during the construction process.