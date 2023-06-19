Despite previously being identified as worthwhile uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds, two projects have been stymied, at least temporarily, by the Page County Board of Supervisors.

During its meeting June 15, the Board of Supervisors held discussions on replacing the Page County Courthouse boilers and the removal of trees near the dam at Pierce Creek Park. Initial plans were to use ARPA funds to pay for both projects, but no action was taken by the board on either matter Thursday.

When the ARPA funds were originally made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a committee was formed in Page County to identify qualifying projects that could be financed with the relief dollars.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes, however, contended Thursday that the identified projects may not have been formally approved by the Board of Supervisors.

“I want to know what we voted on to spend. Not what some committee came up with,” Holmes said.

Since the ARPA funds were first made available, there have been changes to the guidelines that have expanded the potential uses of the money. Therefore, Holmes said he would like to reevaluate how much funding the county has available and look into using that money for road improvements.

“I’m not, myself, for any more ARPA money going anywhere until we see what we can do,” Holmes said. “Until we know what money there is, we’re blind.”

Holmes said repairs to J55 have been delayed two years. That, in turn, has pushed back work on other roads like J53 and M56 that are also in significant need of repair.

“I, myself, am on a mission. If this money can be used for roads, we’re going to try to find what we can and take it to the roads,” Holmes said. “There is enough money in here to go along with some other funds that we can try to allocate that we’re working on right now to maybe make a difference.”

In recent months, the Board of Supervisors has been evaluating the need to replace the boiler system and controllers at the courthouse.

At the time of the fire that nearly destroyed the Page County Courthouse in December of 1991, Supervisor Judy Clark was serving as the Page County Auditor. Clark was actively involved in restoring the historic courthouse after the fire.

Clark said the boilers currently being used in the courthouse were installed in the 1980s and were not replaced after the fire. Although the controllers were replaced after the fire, Clark said they are now 30 years old and also need replacing.

“The people of Page County voted overwhelmingly to restore this building. All together, we spent over $1 million to restore it. I’m not willing for it to be destroyed again by 30 year old boilers,” Clark said. “By having to close down because we don’t have heat or, God forbid, we have frozen pipes. It’s just common sense to get this done now while we have the ARPA funds to do it. We didn’t restore it to lose it.”

In an ideal situation, Holmes said he would like to use Local Option Sales Tax money that is earmarked for the maintenance of the courthouse to pay for the boilers. This may allow the ARPA funds intended for the boilers to be shifted to the road projects he mentioned earlier.

“I’m trying to find money we can apply to the roads and still accomplish what needs to be done with the boilers,” Holmes said.

Supervisor Todd Maher said he did not want to get caught in a situation where the courthouse was jeopardized. Yet, he said he needed to know the full financial picture for the county to make an informed decision.

“I definitely don’t want to get caught with no heat. So, it’s definitely important for us to be proactive,” Maher said. “I would like to see what money is available to spend and figure out how we can supplement it. Not take it off the radar. I think it’s important. I think we need to do something before something bad happens. I sure don’t want to be the person sitting here when something bad happens.”

In order to get the boiler project completed before winter arrives, Clark said the board needs to act now. Therefore, she made a motion to proceed with the replacement of the boilers and controllers based on a quote of $208,173 from Siemens that would be honored until July 1, and to pay for the project with ARPA funds.

However, the motion died for lack of a second.

Earlier in the meeting, Page County Conservation Director John Schwab presented the board with a request to proceed with plans to use ARPA funds to pay for the removal of trees near the spillway on the south side of the dam at Pierce Creek Park.

Schwab said an inspection of the dam was conducted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources last year. Based on that inspection, Schwab said a three-phased project was drafted. The first two phases would involve removing the trees and then repairing the concrete at the spillway.

Schwab said bids are now being collected for the tree removal project. Therefore, Schwab said if he had known the ARPA funds may not be available for the tree project, he would have requested more funding in his annual budget.

“The only reason we’re still going with this project is, at a Supervisors meeting last July, we were told by the chairman of the Board of Supervisors there was $200,000 set aside for conservation,” Schwab said.

Clark said $229,000 had been designated for the Conservation Department. She agreed the board should honor the prior commitment to financing the tree project with ARPA funds.

Since there are unanswered questions about shifting the ARPA funds to road projects in the county, no action was taken on the conservation department request Thursday.

In other business, the board continued its discussions on the content of its official minutes and the process for approving those minutes. The nearly one hour debate became so contentious at one point that the representative from the office of the Page County Auditor tasked with taking the minutes left the meeting.

The board approved revised minutes for its meetings on May 30, June 1 and June 8. The minutes for May 30 were unanimously approved after the board agreed to include a statement made by Clark about a portion of the budget amendment approved at the meeting. The minutes for June 1 and June 8 were approved 2-1, with Clark casting the opposing votes and favoring keeping the minutes as originally presented.