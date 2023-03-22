Questions about the future maintenance of the Page County Veterans Affairs office in Shenandoah were raised Tuesday, March 21, during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Page County Veterans Affairs Commissioner J.D. Kennedy shared his concerns about the building at the meeting.

Kennedy said on a daily basis that Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olson and administrator Denise Bryant clean the building. VA Commissioner Ron Gibson has handled the maintenance of the building for several years.

"There are ceiling tiles in the meeting room missing. There are ceiling tiles in the meeting room that are rusted from leaks in the roof," Kennedy said. "Ron has taken care of most of that maintenance for years, but he's getting up in age like me."

Kennedy asked the board to hire someone to take over the custodial duties and maintenance of the officer, rather than continuing using staff members.

"I don't think (Janet) needs to be cleaning her own building," Kennedy said.

Supervisor Judy Clark said the county used to have someone hired to clean the building.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said she would check who the county had hired to provide custodial services and see if they were still available.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said maintenance person for the courthouse could go to Shenandoah to view the building and determine if he could make the necessary repairs.

"I think he has enough to do here," Clark responded. "We always had somebody else over there that did it."

Clark said the county has $5,000 included in its budget for the maintenance of the building. So far, only slightly more than $200 has been expended.

Wellhausen said she would also look into the maintenance situation.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved the assignment of a tax sale certificate to Jeff Forton.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a second-tier canvass of the special election held for the Clarinda Community School District on March 7. The second-tier canvass included the voting results from Taylor County.

Utility permits for broadband expansion efforts by IAMO Communications and Farmers Telephone Company were also approved during the meeting.