Page County is exploring the possibility of diverting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to needed road improvement projects in the county.

During their meeting May 26, the members of the Page County Board of Supervisors considered two purchases that would be financed with ARPA dollars. However, Chairperson Jacob Holmes said he would rather wait and use that money for road work he considers to be more urgently needed in the county.

“We have roads chewed up everywhere,” Holmes said. “I’m of the opinion right now, myself, to put that money into more pressing issues.”

However, Supervisor Judy Clark said the county needed to confirm the ARPA funds could be used for road improvements.

“I’m just not sure we can spend that money on roads. So, we need to check it out,” Clark said. “I don’t want the courthouse to go bad either.”

The two projects Holmes said he would like to see the board wait on are the purchases of a new boiler for the courthouse and a wheelchair lift for the annex building.

In recent weeks Holmes has been working with different companies to identify the key specifications for the boiler in order to request bids on a new unit. However, Holmes said he has learned the existing boiler has a redundancy system built in that would keep the courthouse operational even if one of the two boilers went down.

“If it does fail, it’s redundant. One can run the whole thing. So we’re not in a crisis,” Holmes said.

Although Holmes did not feel the whole system would need to be replaced at this time, he did feel a smaller project would be worth undertaking. He said the county could have an alarm system installed that would alert county personnel if a leak was detected in the boiler.

Holmes said the alert would be especially valuable if the leak occurred over a weekend when several days may pass before it was otherwise detected.

The board agreed to have representatives from Siemens, the company that installed and maintains the current boiler system, attend its next meeting to confirm how the redundancy system works and evaluate the current condition of the boilers.

Meanwhile, at the last meeting on May 18, Clark presented the board with a proposal to purchase a Harmar Highlander wheelchair lift to be installed at the annex building. She said the lift would be similar to one that has been installed at Waubonsie Mental Health Center in Clarinda.

Clark was asked to gather more information on the lift and the installation costs involved. The cost of the lift with delivery was $14,440. Clark said there would be an additional $1,000 fee for a battery pack to operate the lift if the electricity was out.

“I did talk to the gentleman who installed the one at Waubonsie. He would be willing to come up help install it and work on the electrical and everything. That would be approximately $1,000 for installation,” Clark said.

Previously, the board received and estimate of approximately $61,000 for the purchase and installation of a wheelchair lift at the annex.

Clark said the upstairs portion of the annex has been renovated. However, it cannot be utilized until that portion of the building is handicapped accessible.

“I don’t want to spend any money on ARPA until I know what we can do with the roads. That’s my feeling right now. I think it’s valuable, but not right now,” Holmes said.

No action was taken on the proposed purchase of the lift.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a new triple axel belly dump trailer from Iowa Trailer Manufacturing Company in Storm Lake for the Secondary Road Department. The trailer cost $62,300 and is expected to be delivered in late July.

Page County Engineer JD King said the department has $100,000 in its equipment budget to pay for the trailer. By going to a triple axel trailer, he said workers would be able to haul seven to eight tons more rock at one time for use on road projects.

“We’re getting more rock on the road with the same amount of men and equipment. So this makes it more efficient,” King said. “The addition of this trailer will give us more hauling capacity and then it should also reduce the need for outside (help).”

“If we have a little less loads hired out, it’s going to pay for it even faster,” Holmes said.

Discussions were also held on a request for the county to install and maintain a new street in the Spring Valley subdivision. When the subdivision was originally created, the developer planned to construct two streets and then turn them over to the county for maintenance.

However, only one of the two roads was constructed at the time the subdivision was formed. Now, a section of land has been sold that would require Winterset Drive to be built in order for the owner to have access to the property.

A resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors in 1972 spells out the responsibilities of the developer and the criteria for the streets in the subdivision. As a result, the board approved a motion Thursday to follow the terms of the 1972 resolution.

In other business, the board approved a joint participation agreement with Southwest Iowa Transit Agency for its rural transit system. Page County will pay $6,000 to participate in the system.

Holmes also presented the board with proposed copies of the minutes for the May 4, May 11 and May 18 meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Holmes said he removed the discussion points originally included in the minutes because he did not believe they portrayed the full account of what took place.

The minutes for the three meetings were approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday. Clark cast the opposing vote.

Supervisor Todd Maher also shared concerns about recent comments made by Clark about the board meetings during a recent radio interview.