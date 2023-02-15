A leading candidate has emerged in the search for a location to build a new Page County Jail. However, questions still remain about how quickly to proceed with the proposed project and what other services would be housed at the facility.

Greg Wilde of the Samuels Group met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Feb. 14 to provide an update on the jail study the company has been assisting the county with. The Samuels Group has been involved in the proposed jail project since 2020.

The current Page County Jail was constructed in 1936 and utilized secondhand jail cells acquired from Missouri. Over time, however, the condition of the jail has slowly deteriorated creating the need to construct a new facility that operates more efficiently and complies with current regulations.

"The staff of the jail and the Sheriff's Department have done a remarkable job with what they have. But, I think if you have been in the jail or had a chance to review the reports, you'll admit that there are some serious challenges, both in the condition of the facility as well as the environment the staff work in and inmates are exposed to," Wilde said.

Supervisor Judy Clark said a state jail inspector recently completed an annual evaluation of the jail. Although she did not believe the jail was in immediate danger of being closed, she said the facility is in bad condition.

"I was the County Auditor before I became a Supervisor and so I'm pretty familiar with the jail and its problems. I was here for like 30 years and it hasn't gotten any better, that's for sure," Clark said. "They have been able to put a Band-Aid on things, but how much longer is that going to last?"

Initially, the Samuels Group was selected by Page County to help evaluate the condition of the jail. A study containing those findings was presented to the Board of Supervisors in the fall of 2020.

The Samuels Group was then asked to identify the needs of the facility. Those results were submitted to the board in the summer of 2022.

Based on those results, the Samuels Group was hired to develop a construction proposal for a new jail. This proposal provided cost estimates for the jail itself as well as the inclusion of other services that could be located at the facility. The added services included the Page County Sheriff's Department, the Page County Emergency Management Agency, the county dispatch center and the Clarinda Police Department.

Once that was completed, the second phase of the project focused on site evaluations to determine the best location for the facility. Wilde said the study initially focused on the city limits of Clarinda and the eastern portion of the county. However, a later request was made to consider locations in Shenandoah.

Wilde said it was determined that a 6- to 8-acre parcel of land would be needed for the facility. However, Wilde said the evaluation was placed on hold following the request to consider Shenandoah sites.

Considering it would likely take five years to complete the process to secure the financing for the new jail and the actual construction of the facility, Clark said the county needs to move forward with the project as soon as possible.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer and Chief Jailer Tony Shackelford reported on the problems the inspector found at the jail. The inspector will return in April to see how those issues were addressed.

"We still run the risk of that inspector coming back and looking at what we're fixing and saying it's not good enough. Or they can just come in and say we're shutting you down. So that's the kind of Russian roulette we're playing as we wait to decide what we're going to do with the jail," Maher said.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said the committee working with the Samuels Group on the site evaluation has been brainstorming and looking at possible locations including the Clarinda Mental Health Institute. One site that has emerged in the process is next to the county farm just south of Clarinda.

"That site option has risen to the top through the process of elimination. There are an east location and a west location on that property," Wilde said.

Holmes said another benefit of the location is its proximity to existing infrastructure.

"To me, that's the no-brainer because you already own the land. You don't have to go buy it. The cost of land is pretty expensive," Maher said.

Holmes said he wants the project to be as practical as possible. Therefore, he said he was concerned about the extra expense of adding other services to the facility.

"The dollar per square foot to build inside a jail is crazy," Holmes said. "I think our job is to put something on the ballot and let the people decide. My opinion is I want to put something on the ballot that is very practical. I want to take a practical, conservative approach to doing this as good as we can."

However, Maher said the price is not going to get cheaper in the future and he agreed with Clark the county needs to get the ball rolling.

Although the initial expense of locating multiple services at the new jail facility would be higher, Clark said it would create a more efficient system that could save the county money over time. She said the courthouse and Clarinda Regional Health Center would also be close by if the jail was built on land at the county farm.

Wilde said the construction for the additional departments would actually be cheaper on a per square foot basis than the cost of the jail itself. He said the plan is to design a jail to house the right types of inmates for the area without overbuilding what the county actually needs.

"I think everybody in the county understands the need. I agree with Jacob about, yes, we need to be (practical). Obviously we can't be blowing money on some extravagant Taj Mahal and I don't think we are," Maher said.

"I don't think we're looking at the Taj Mahal. We're looking at basic services four our sheriff, our deputies, our jailers and our dispatch. I think we're looking at basic things that are necessary to operate a county jail. I think that is what we need to move forward with," Clark said.