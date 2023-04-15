A detailed review of the Page County Wind Ordinance to be conducted by the Page County Board of Supervisors will start on April 20. The initial review will focus on potential changes to the regulations dealing with the setbacks and height of wind turbines built in the county.

Discussions were held April 13 by the Board of Supervisors about the process to be used to make changes to the existing wind ordinance. That ordinance was approved by the board in October of 2019.

Supervisor Todd Maher said he believed the ordinance should be broken down into specific areas the board would focus at a particular meeting. He said this would allow the members of the board and the public time to study those specific aspects of the ordinance and present their views on that particular topic.

"You could word that on the agenda that way and everybody could do their research. People could come talk at the meetings about those certain topics," Maher said. "That way the public has a week of maybe looking at ideas and we have a week to look at ideas and be prepared and come in with things we have found, maybe, in other counties or in other ordinances."

Supervisor Judy Clark said she liked the idea of taking a systematic approach to the review of the ordinance.

"I think it's good to take a piece at a time instead of trying to handle it all at one time," Clark said. "We don't want a 10 hour meeting either."

Maher said this would enable the board to define key points to be included in the revised wind ordinance. The exact structure and terminology could then be written to reflect those points.

"Then we're not going to get overwhelmed with the whole thing and be bouncing all over and not get anywhere," Maher said.

Supervisor chairperson Jacob Holmes said setback distances appear to be the biggest point of contention in the ordinance.

"That's a good place to start having discussions," Holmes said. "The setbacks (should be) based on safety and liability for somebody who is a nonparticipant."

"I think the main thing has always been setbacks, where we stand with that, what we decide to do and how that impacts the nonparticipating landowners. So I think that is going to be a big issue that we need to solve and right the ship so to speak," Maher said.

Once the decisions have been made on the identified topics, Maher said the board could start working with legal counsel to shape the revised ordinance. Then, once that process is completed, the board can set the necessary public hearings to consider adoption of the revised wind ordinance.

Also Thursday, the board approved retaining the law firm of Ahlers & Cooney to review a potential hazardous liquid pipeline ordinance for Page County. Holmes said the review process would also include examining the comprehensive plan for Page County to determine if changes are need to that document.

"Your comprehensive plan, the wording of it, has to mesh with what the ordinance says. So, we need to have an attorney look at that," Holmes said.

Earlier in the meeting, Page County Engineer JD King reviewed the Page County Five Year Program. The program outlines construction projects planned by Page County starting in Fiscal Year 2024 and continuing through Fiscal Year 2028.

Following a review of the planned projects by King, the board accepted the program.

In other business, the board approved the Iowa Department of Transportation budget for Page County for Fiscal Year 2024.

The board also determined the new engineering technician hired by the Page County Secondary Roads Department earlier in April would be eligible for the Fiscal Year 2024 raise awarded to county employees after satisfactory completion of a six month probationary period. The raises are set to go into effect July 1, but the engineering technician would not be eligible for the raise until Oct. 17.