Supervisors pledge to scrutinize budget for extra road repair funds

As Page County gears up for its annual budget process, the Board of Supervisors met with Page County Engineer JD King Jan. 17 to review the five-year road improvement plan.

The plan identifies a tentative schedule for future seal coat and base stabilization projects to be completed in the county. The focus of the discussions Tuesday night was on a portion of 280th Street, or J53 in Buchanan Township; a portion of 320th Street, or J55 in Buchanan Township; and portions of 100th Street and Willow Avenue, or J Road in Valley Township.

"Our next item of discussion is talking about some of these seal coat roads that have been ground up in the past and we're planning to restore those to hard surface condition," King said.

The portion of J53 to be restored extends for seven miles, while there is 4.7 miles of J55 to be restored. The total length of work on J Road is 5.5 miles, but since 2.5 miles of the road is shared with Montgomery County, King said Page County would be financially responsible or 4.25 miles of repairs.

King said the repairs to J Road and part of the repairs on J53 are scheduled to take place during the current fiscal year. The rest of the work on J53 and the repairs for J55 are then slated for Fiscal Year 2025. King said he split the work on J53 due to a bridge project that is also to be done on the road.

Both J55 and J Road are part of the farm to market road system in Page County. King said the county receives $1 million a year the care of those roads, but the cost of the repairs has been estimated at $350,000 per mile.

Although Page County has already borrowed ahead for one and one-half years against the farm to market road funds, King said the county could borrow up to five years in advance.

"We do have sufficient funds to do one of these projects," King said.

"The reason we're skipping a year is trying to save up more funds to do another chunk," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said. "I'd like to do them all at once, but we have to make the money work."

Supervisor Todd Maher said he believed the five-year road plan is drafted for a reason. Therefore, he said the county needs to adhere to that schedule rather than adjusting the projects each year.

"If we have roads that have been on this five-year plan, and we've talked about them, and nothing has gotten done, somehow we need to stick to that," Maher said.

After hearing the overview of the three projects, Holmes said he was committed to moving forward with plans to return the roads to a hard surface. He said the county would begin its budget process in late January or early February, and at that time he hoped to find some money that could be directed toward speeding up the projects.

"I'm going to hunt for money in the budget," Holmes said. "I want to put the pencil to it and see if we can find some money to put toward something like this."

Maher said he was also concerned with county residents being forced to live on a road that has already been ground up.

"I think those concerns should be addressed first and then keep moving through the list. That's not going to make everybody happy, but I think people have been patient a long time. If they've been on this five-year list a long time and keep getting pushed out and out, I'm sure the road's not getting any better," Maher said.

The five-year road plan must be submitted to the state in April.

Earlier in the meeting, during public comments, Shirley Long commented on the condition of roads near College Springs. Sherry Hunter also discussed the condition of 290th Street.