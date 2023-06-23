With a purchase deadline of July 1 looming, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to proceed with buying new boilers for the Page County Courthouse.

Page County received a bid of $208,173 from Siemens for two new boilers and controllers that was set to expire July 1. Despite the boilers being more than 30 years old, no prior action was taken on the purchase since the members disagreed on how to finance the project.

Originally, a committee of Page County officials had identified the boiler project as a suitable project for the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds made available to the county after the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisor Judy Clark supported honoring the committee recommendation.

However, since the guidelines for the use of the ARPA funds have changed, Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes favored finding alternate sources of financing for the boilers in order to divert the ARPA money to needed road improvements in the county.

"There's a lot of confusion about this," Holmes said. "Nobody doubts the boilers are old. Nobody doubts they're going to eventually fail and need to be fixed. Really, I've crawled all over them. I don't think they're going to fail anytime soon. If we want to buy them that's fine, but here's the issue: Where do we get the money from?"

Among the road improvement projects Holmes previously said he was interested in focusing on were J55, J53 and M56. Holmes said J55 had been on the five-year improvement plan for the county for several years, but was routinely moved back.

"We have a weird opportunity here to catch up on roads," Holmes said. "We can still get a boiler. Just take it out of a different bucket (of money)."

Since Holmes outlined his ideas to move up the work on J55 during the June 15 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Page County Engineer JD King presented the board with another option to consider Thursday. King said a recent Department of Transportation bid letting on a project in Page County came in under budget.

As a result, King said Page County would have the ability to borrow ahead to obtain extra funds. That money could then be applied to the J55 project and cold allow it to be completed as early as 2024.

"That leaves us 1.58 years available to borrow ahead, which turns into $1,717,000. So we could project we have ($170,000) available to borrow ahead. J55 is approximately 5.5 miles, which is about the same as the job bid last Tuesday," King said.

Holmes said this could in turn enable the county to move J53 and M56 up on its list of priorities. Therefore, he asked King to further research the plan and deliver his findings to the board.

"If JD has extra money to do J55, we don't need to raid the ARPA funds for it," Clark said.

Holmes, however, said he still favored using the ARPA dollars for road projects if Local Option Sales Tax revenue or similar funds would be available for projects like the boilers. To that end, he requested Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen provide the board a summary of the unspent L.O.S.T. funds.

Wellhausen said even though there may be undesignated funds available from the tax, the money must still be divided between the three categories designated by voters when the sales tax was established.

In addition, Wellhausen said it is possible the federal government could take back any unused ARPA funds.

"In their agreements with the departments in the federal government, in order to pass the debt ceiling legislation, they are scooping back any funds from ARPA that are unspent. So, I think they are also looking at local ones that are unspent. So, we need to be mindful of that also," Clark said.

Since Holmes was still reluctant to use ARPA funds for the boiler project, Wellhausen proposed a compromise. She said she would review the county budget to find the needed money elsewhere. She believed there would be enough money in the non-departmental budget, which is part of the General Fund, and L.O.S.T. revenue to cover the expense.

By acting now, Wellhausen said the county could still pay for the project in its current fiscal year budget, which ends June 30. In addition, this would allow Siemens to order the equipment and proceed with the installation before winter.

Based on that proposal, Clark made a motion to proceed with the purchase of the boilers for $208,173 from Siemens. The motion was seconded by Supervisor Todd Maher and was passed unanimously.