A critical agreement intended to protect the roadways in Page County during the construction of commercial wind energy systems was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors May 11 as part of its efforts to update the county wind ordinance.

During discussions held May 4, the board agreed companies applying for permits to build commercial wind systems must provide money up front that can be placed in escrow at a local financial institution to cover the costs of dismantling the wind turbines if decommissioning was necessary. Similarly, the board agreed Thursday a fund should also be established to ensure money is available to pay for any road damage incurred during a construction project.

Supervisor Todd Maher said his review of other county wind ordinances clearly define how quickly any road repairs must be made. He said they also define how long the company remains responsible for the condition of the road.

"Some of them have it within 72 hours," Maher said. "A lot of the work, if it happens a year after the project ends, it's still covered under the group that is responsible for the turbines."

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said he is friends with some township trustees in Missouri. He said the townships encountered difficulty collecting the funds necessary to repair their roads in a timely fashion.

"We just want to make sure we're not left for a long period of time," Holmes said. "We just need to make sure we're protected and everybody is happy when it's all done."

In order to document the condition of the road before the start of a construction project, Maher said some counties also have a video survey performed. He said the video survey could then be used to ensure the repair process at least returns the roads their prior condition.

"Video seems like a good idea," Supervisor Judy Clark said.

Maher said he would also like to see the road use agreement include a notification clause where the county would receive prior notice of what roads the company would be using to transport parts or equipment. He said this would allow local landowners or residents to be alerted that their travel, use of farm equipment or school bus routes could be impacted.

Several members of the public also added input during the discussion. Some suggestions that were presented included having a manager on site to ensure work is being done properly at the designated location and extending the road use agreement to also include future maintenance needs.

"I think the biggest thing with the road use is we have to protect ourselves and there has to be accountability that they stay on where they're suppose to be," Maher said.

Although project application for the current turbine project in Page County was deemed void, Page County Engineer JD King said the road use agreement that was developed for that project covers many of the points that were being discussed.

"This agreement is not perfect yet ... but some of these things are in the current road use agreement that we have," King said.

"I think there were some things in there that were good. But I think there are also some things we need to make sure we're capturing to protect ourselves," Maher said.

Ultimately, Holmes said the purpose of the agreement is to ensure the county is protected and everyone is happy with the condition of the roads during and after any construction.

"We have to make sure we say monotonous things to make sure we follow through on every angle. Roads are our really big thing. We're responsible for them," Holmes said.

In other business, the board approved signing a letter of engagement with the law firm of Lamson Dugan and Murray in Omaha. The firm was hired by the county in January, but no letter of engagement was signed.

A bill from the law firm was then approved for payment. The bill was initially included on the agenda for the May 4 meeting, but action was delayed because the agenda item was considered too vague by some members of the board.

The board also approved a contract with Cost Advisory Services. Clark said the firm performs an annual review that assists county governments in obtaining reimbursements for indirect costs associated with administrating federal and other outside user programs. Cost Advisory Service has contracts with 93 counties in Iowa.