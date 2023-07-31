A similar method to the one used by the Page County Board of Supervisors to revise the county ordinance on wind energy projects will be used by the board to create a solar energy ordinance for the county.

The Board of Supervisors started the process of working on the solar ordinance during its meeting July 27 at the Page County Courthouse. The new ordinance would establish the regulations for the development of commercial solar energy projects in the county.

In November 2021, the Board of Supervisors at that time held initial discussions on drafting an ordinance. However, no further action was taken.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes was serving on the board at 2021. Therefore he said it is time for the board to move forward with the ordinance.

"We need to get serious about getting this done," Holmes said.

Holmes provided the board with copies of a solar ordinance passed by Madison County. He said other counties, such as Fremont County, have also approved solar ordinances that could be useful to Page County in the process.

Many of the issues related to commercial solar projects are the same as those the board reviewed when revising the county wind ordinance. Those issues include height, setbacks, noise and the decommissioning process to be used.

"Do we want to follow the same map that we did for the wind ordinance and look at certain things each week?" Supervisor Todd Maher asked. "Take a week to review and look up (things) and then come back and say what we want to talk about first. Maybe there is a lot of stuff you could cut and paste that we don't really have to rehash or reinvent the wheel. There's probably a lot less differences though the different ordinances versus wind."

In order to ensure the board has ample time to research those points and write the solar ordinance, Holmes said the board also needed to extend the moratorium on the issuance of solar energy construction permits in Page County. The moratorium was approved on Feb. 14, but Holmes believed it is set to expire in August.

"The moratorium can be ended at any moment. You can cut it off the second we get going. I'm just trying to make sure we don't have an error in our timeframe," Holmes said.

Brad Richards of Clarinda attended the meeting Thursday. He agreed the board should extend the moratorium, but for a different reason.

Richards said the two bills have been proposed in the Iowa Legislature related to solar energy projects. Since those bills will focus on many of the same issues the board would be discussing, Richards suggested extending the moratorium and waiting to see what regulations are set by the state.

"There doing a lot of the work you guys are talking about doing right now. Why not let them do the work? You guys just put a moratorium on it instead of having to be told you can't supersede the state," Richards said.

"It's a pretty good idea," Supervisor Judy Clark said.

The board agreed to determine the date the moratorium would expire and then decide how to proceed on the matter at its next meeting Aug. 3.