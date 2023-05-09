On Tuesday, May 9, law enforcement officials charged Mark Dupre, 26, of Sidney with first-degree murder, a Class A Felony, for the April 17 stabbing death of Corey Miller, 26, in Sidney, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Dupre has also been charged with attempted murder, a Class B Felony; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C Felony; and going armed with intent, a Class D Felony.

This is a joint investigation between the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dupre was already in custody at the Fremont County Correctional Facility on unrelated drug charges.

On April 17, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a stabbing at 508 Main St. in Sidney. Upon arrival, deputies and first responders located two male subjects outside the residence who had been stabbed. One individual later succumbed to his injuries, while the other was flown to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with life-threatening injuries, the press release stated.

A search warrant was conducted at the home in Sidney, whereupon illegal and illicit items were seized. On April 18, occupants Dupre and Katelan Jacobs, 23, were arrested at a separate location by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from the search warrant. Both Dupre and Jacobs were charged with possession of a controlled substances with intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana, second offense, and Jacobs was charged with possession of marijuana, first offense. Dupre’s bond was set at $100,000 cash and Jacobs’ was set at $300,000 cash, according to the press release.

After an autopsy was conducted on Miller on April 18, the death was ruled a homicide, and the cause was identified as stab wounds.

By that time, the second stabbing victim, D’Andre Kyle, 28, of Sidney was in stable condition at Nebraska Medicine.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.