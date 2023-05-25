Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clarinda saw an exciting rise in its standardized test scores during the 2022-2023 school year.

Clarinda principals Lesley Ehlers and Luke Cox reviewed the test results with the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors during its May 24 meeting at the McKinley Central Office. Ehlers is the principal of the PK-6 building in Clarinda, while Cox oversees the 7-12 building.

"The scores rose dramatically over the last year due to the hardworking staff and students. We are very proud of the school district's efforts to raise our scores. We will have improvements to make, but we are heading in the right direction. I could not be happier with our progress," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said following the meeting.

Ehlers said during the meeting she was also "super pleased" with the preliminary spring results for the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress tests. She said a final report will be made available to the school district in the fall.

"We're really, really happy for our students. Our teachers really put in great effort analyzing the results from last year and starting day one this year noting what needs to be changed and what needs to be added in our instruction," Ehlers said.

Students in third through sixth grade are administered the test each year. As for the third grade results, Ehlers said Clarinda posted a 60% proficiency rate in English and Language Arts to go along with 89% proficiency in math.

"That was a huge surprise for me at first," Ehlers said. "Our current third grade class is our first year that has had the Eureka Math curriculum since kindergarten. So, that's telling us that it's working."

Current fourth graders scored at 59% in English and Language Arts to go along with 63% in match. The fifth grade class raised its proficiency in English and Language Arts by 10% to 76% and by 9% in math to reach 78% proficiency in that subject. The fifth grade also scored 61% proficiency in science.

Students in the sixth grade demonstrated 65% proficiency in English and Language Arts. Although math scores dropped 2% in the sixth grade, Ehlers said they still finished at 69%.

"However, we noted that our students that went from proficient to advanced that grew in sixth grade. So, we were at 12% advanced in 2022. In sixth grade we were at 15%," Ehlers said.

Meanwhile, 3% of the fifth grade math students tested at the advanced level in 2022. This year, 19% were at the advanced level.

"We know there's room for improvement and growth, and we will continue to do that. But it felt good compared to where we were last year," Ehlers said.

At Clarinda High School, Cox said the 7-12 scores, overall, increased 14.2% in math and 6.8% in English and Language Arts.

Both the eighth and ninth grade classes were 83% proficient in English and Language Arts. The sophomore class finished right behind at 76% as a result of a 20% increase over the test results for 2022.

Members of the junior class were 71% proficient in English and Language Arts. The seventh grade students were 67%.

In math, the eighth grade results showed a 24% increase as 88% of the students tested at the proficiency level. The seventh grade was 83% proficient, while juniors and ninth grade followed at 81% and 80% respectively.

"Usually in ninth grade, whether its math or English, you see a dip because they're going from a junior high to a high school. So it's really good to stay around that 1% to 3% (change). That's a good thing. That means they are working through that piece," Cox said.

The sophomore class reported a 19% rise in math proficiency over last year. That brought their proficiency to 65%.

The sophomores and eighth graders were also tested in science. The eighth grades achieved a 64% proficiency rating, while 67% of the sophomores were proficient.

"Our teachers worked really hard preparing our kids for this," Cox said.

During the business portion of the meeting, the board held a public hearing on a proposed $100,000 amendment to the 2022-2023 district budget. No oral or written comments were received during the hearing.

Therefore, the board approved the amendment to add $100,000 to the noninstructional programs budget. Privia said increase was due to the higher cost of food and supplies purchased by the school district.

With the amendment, the line item for noninstructional programs grew from $754,500 to $854,500. The overall budget also rose from $17,897,798 to $17,997,798 as a result of the amendment.

Requests from the Parent Teacher Association to hold three upcoming fundraisers were also approved Wednesday. The first fundraiser will involve the sale of calendars for 2024.

Scooter's Coffee in Clarinda has also agreed to donate a certain percentage of its sales on a designated day to the PTA. The date of that event has not been determined.

Impacts is a company that partners with schools and PTA organizations to offer an easier alternative to back to school shopping. The service is free to the participating school and PTA.

In addition, Privia said the company provides an option where parents may donate to their local PTA. Impacts then matches the first $5 of every donation received.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of five new smart boards for use by teachers at the PK-6 building. The total cost of the purchase from Bluum of Minnesota was $24,285.96.

Jake Lord was hired to serve as the 9-12 head girls' basketball coach for the 2023-2024 season. Lord will also continue his duties at Activities Director at Clarinda High School.

The board also approved the second and final reading of a series of board policies received from the Iowa Association of School Boards.

At the end of the meeting, the board voted to enter closed session to discuss the proposed purchase or sale of real estate. No action was taken by the board after the closed session.