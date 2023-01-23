Thorne defies obstacles to climb ladder of success

Overcoming obstacles serves as a daily form of motivation for Maggi Thorne.

A seven-time competitor on American Ninja Warrior, Thorne will serve as the featured speaker for the Clarinda Chamber to Commerce Annual Banquet to be held Monday, Feb. 6, at the Clarinda Country Club. The evening will begin with social time at 6 p.m., with the dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The program will follow at 7:30 p.m.

"Maggi Thorne is an amazing speaker and will provide an inspirational message. The banquet is a great opportunity to recognize our many Chamber volunteers, announce the Spirit of Clarinda Award recipients, network with area business leaders and listen to a highly motivational speaker," Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said.

Thorne said she is grateful for the opportunity to speak at the banquet. By participating on American Ninja Warrior and various other competitions, Thorne said she now has the opportunity to encourage people to reach their full potential.

"I wanted a platform to inspire people. I come from a low-income background where my brothers were in and out of jail. So I understand you can overcome the challenges in your life to become what your true purpose is," Thorne said.

Originally from San Diego, California, Thorne was a highly recruited state champion track star in high school. Ultimately, she traded in the beaches of California for the cornfields of Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Thorne served as captain of the track and field team for the Cornhuskers. She was also a Big 12 honor roll athlete.

Following college, Thorne stayed in Nebraska and now lives in Omaha. After spending a decade designing and managing $340 million in construction projects involving the building of stadiums and arenas, she became Chief Operating Officer and founder of JoyFlowCo to equip and inspire active women.

In addition to maintaining a thriving career, Thorne is raising three children as a single mother. Through her actions, she hopes she is setting a good example for other mothers striving to succeed at home and in the workplace.

"I want to encourage other moms to see what is possible rather than thinking they are not capable. We are not just breaking glass ceilings anymore. We can bring our kids along with us and serve as role models for them," Thorne said.

As a motivational speaker, Thorne travels the nation passionately sharing her love for people and inspiring men, women and children of all ages to "Never give up."

"One of the reasons I moved to the Midwest was because the communities are connected and people care about each other," Thorne said. "We are all going to have obstacles to face, but I hope to provide some inspiration and empowerment."

Beyond serving as a contestant on American Ninja Warrior, Thorne was the second mom to reach the top of the warped wall and the first to beat the Salmon Ladder. She is also a two-time NBC Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge championship competitor.

In 2014, Thorne won the Mrs. International beauty pageant and traveled the globe as a nonprofit advocate. She has also finished second in "The World's Toughest Mudder," which is a race in which participants run 75 miles and complete 330 obstacles in 24 hours.

"I am a person of discipline and athletics have taught me that all the small decisions we make add up to make us who we are. In order to overcome the obstacles in front of you requires teamwork and leadership. I want to encourage others, but also help them understand you have to be relentless. If you drive toward a purpose, you are going to have success," Thorne said.

Similarly, Thorne said local organizations like the Chamber of Commerce are driven to see their community grow. Whether a business is large or small, Thorne said there are always challenges to overcome.

"I hope to empower the business community and the employers of Clarinda as a whole by motivating them to apply their success to their businesses and their customers," Thorne said. "At the end of the night, I want everyone to feel more closely connected to their community and have a vision of the future as we launch into 2023. I want them to have a sense of hope, realize they are doing what they are meant to do and, as challenges come this way, help them understand they have the confidence to overcome them."

Serving as sponsors of the keynote presentation are Bank Iowa, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda Youth Corporation/EZ Way, NSK & AKS Clarinda campus, PCSB, Southwest Iowa Herald and Taylor Pharmacy.

Reservations for the banquet may be made by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 712-542-2166. The deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Feb. 1.