Three young ladies are vying for the title of 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen: Lillian Howe from Thurman will be a senior at Fremont Mills High School; Abigail Martin hails from Imogene and will be a senior at Shenandoah High School; and Maddie Hensley will start her senior year at Sidney High School and currently lives in Sidney.

Kayla Roberts, who has volunteered her time for the queen contest since 2014, began the ceremony by introducing 2022 Fremont County Fair Queen Maci Slater. Slater welcomed the audience and thanked all for coming to support the candidates.

The contestants were first judged on their introduction and stage presence. Other areas in which they were judged on the day included:

Poise

Personality

Charm

Attitude

Community, school and county leadership

County fair awareness

Contributions to their communities, county and the fair.

Throughout the afternoon, the young ladies portrayed their formal wear and business wear and were each asked an impromptu question.

Hensley was asked, “If you could be famous for anything, what would it be?” She responded, “Owning and running a store that is really, really popular. Everyone would shop there and everyone would know I owned it and made it.”

Hensley is the 17-year-old daughter of Annie and Travis Hensley. She has been involved in Girl Scouts, has been a class officer serving as secretary and most recently president for the junior class and has served as her FFA chapter’s reporter and secretary.

Hensley has been involved in the Silver Skylarks 4-H club for 7 years, giving her time as secretary and president in recent years and is a member of the Waubonsie Saddle Club. She is a member of the 4-H County Council, the Youth Committee and was the 2022 Fremont County Miss Congeniality and the 2022 and 2023 Fremont County, Iowa, Miss United States Agriculture.

At school, Hensley has participated in softball, basketball, track and field, swim team, volleyball, band, choir, the high school play and wrestling where she was voted as team captain. Her sponsors are Primerica and Crafty Chick and Tasty Treats.

Howe’s impromptu question was, ‘If you could have two famous people for your parents, who would they be and why?’ Howe answered, “I would pick my dad to be Norman Borlaug, a scientist from Iowa, someone I have admired since I was young. He discovered varieties of wheat and prevented many people from starvation. For my mom, I would probably say Beyoncé, mostly because I love her music. She is also an icon and is always elegant and graceful in everything she does.”

Howe is the 16-year-old daughter of Christina Howe and Steve Howe. She has been involved in FFA for four years and served as chapter president, reporter, and sentinel.

For FMHS, Howe has participated in marching and concert band, the high school play and musical and the quiz bowl team in which she has been team captain. She has also been a member of NHS and volleyball, wrestling, soccer, HOSA and Spanish Club. Howe has been involved in the Riverside Rocket 4-H Club for 8 years in which she has been elected as president, vice president, secretary, and historian. She has also been a 4-H County Council member for 3 years. Her sponsor is Arbor Bank- Brennan Vaverek.

The judges asked Martin, “If you could trade lives with anyone in history, who would it be and why?” Martin said, “I would trade lives with John Wayne, because he was a hero and a true American cowboy. I grew up watching his shows, and he always showed true grit, was a no-nonsense type of man and stood up for what he believed in.”

Martin is the 17-year-old daughter of Tom and Sarah Martin. She has been involved as an active member of the Shenandoah High School Student Council, a member of NHS and the current president of the Davis Rodgers FFA chapter where she has also been elected as the reporter and vice president.

Martin plays basketball, tennis and is a Shenandoah fire cadet. She is currently serving as the Southwest District FFA secretary and is a member of the WMP 4-H group where she has also performed secretarial duties. Her sponsor is Martin Custom Ag.

The three judges for the event were Heather Ryan of Northboro and Pat and Shelley Snook from Council Bluffs. All were judging for the first time and were involved in 4H for many years. The 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen will be crowned at the Queen Coronation on Thursday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Sidney.