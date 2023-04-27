Two new officers were officially welcomed to the Clarinda Police Department during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council held April 26 at Clarinda City Hall.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office for the City of Clarinda to officers Briar Hoyt and Jeffrey Kane. The officers also took the oath of ethics outlined by the Iowa Police Chiefs Association and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

"What you are about to witness is what, I would suggest to you, is one of the three most important moments in a police officer or law enforcement (officer's) life," Brothers said.

Those three important days, Brothers said, are when an officer takes the oath of office, when the officer graduates from the police academy and when the officer takes off their badge for the last time upon retirement.

Brothers said the Hoyt and Kane were selected for the Clarinda Police Department after taking a series of written and psychological tests. They also completed physical fitness assessments, oral interviews and thorough investigations into their background.

"So, for them to get to this point is hard work that a lot of people aren't willing to do," Brothers said.

Hoyt is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Kane is a veteran of the United States Army. Kane is also a member of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.

The two officers have been participating in preliminary field training with the Clarinda Police Department for the past month.

Hoyt and Kane will begin 16 weeks of intensive training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy on May 1. They are expected to graduate on Aug. 18 and then will undergo 14 weeks of field training with veteran officers of the Clarinda Police Department.

With the addition of Hoyt and Kane there are now eight officers on the Clarinda Police Department. The department is authorized to have nine officers.

Also Wednesday, the council approved the appointment of Andrea Mueller to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.

Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said Mueller lives in Clarinda and works at E Z Way in Clarinda. As a result, he said Mueller would be available to respond to fire calls received during the day.

Williams said the addition of Mueller will bring the size of the fire department to 25 people.

In other business, the council held a public hearing regarding the plans, specifications and opinion of probable construction cost for an alley improvement project proposed for Clarinda. No oral or written comments were presented during the public hearing.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon, however, informed the council there has been some difficulty finding companies willing to bid on the project.

"I did talk to the engineer today. He's a little concerned because he hasn't found anybody yet that wants to bid on the project. So, that is going to be a concern," McClarnon said.

When Clarinda received its loan for the construction of the wastewater treatment facility, some of the funding was eligible to be diverted to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program for a future project in the city. This allowed Clarinda to receive a lower interest rate on the loan for the sewer plant and put those funds toward the alley project.

The two alleys designated for the project are located on the east and west sides of the downtown square between Washington and Main streets. The city has $1.2 million in funding to spend on the project.

After the public hearing was closed, the council passed a resolution approving the plans, specifications and probable construction cost of the project.

A public hearing was also set by the council for Wednesday, May 24, regarding a proposed amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 city budget. McClarnon said the amendment features a $165,000 increase in revenues and an increase of $287,000 in expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30.

"The total that it will affect our fund balances is it will reduce them by $122,000 total. Cash flow wise, we're fine," McClarnon said.