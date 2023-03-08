Voters from the Clarinda Community School District voiced their opposition to a proposed bond referendum during a special election held March 7.

Since a portion of the school district includes New Market, voters in both Page and Taylor counties went to the polls as part of the election. Voters were asked to vote for or against two questions on the ballot.

The first question on the ballot would have authorized the district to issue General Obligation (GO) bonds in an amount not to exceed $14 million. Unofficial results showed a total of 478 votes were received in favor of the measure, 39.83%, to 722 votes, or 60.71%, against the issuance of the GO bonds.

The second question on the ballot would have established a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL) in the district. That question was also defeated as 710 votes, or 59.17%, were cast against the VPPEL compared to 490 votes, or 39.83%, received in favor of the measure based on the unofficial results tabulated following the election.

"We were very happy with the number of voters who turned out for the election, but we were a little disappointed the results were so lopsided toward the no. I thought it would be a little more even, but we understand it's hard to pass a bond issue in this economic environment," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

As for the results in Page County compared to Taylor County, Privia said the totals were nearly identical to the overall outcome, with roughly 60% of the voters in each county opposing the two measures.

"Despite the results of the special election, we remain committed to finding long-term solutions that benefit our students, staff and community residents," Privia said.

The two questions on the ballot of the special election were part of a three-pronged approach to finance the $27.1 million in school improvements identified by the district prior to the election. Along with the election on the issuance of the $14 million in GO bonds and establishing the VPPEL, the school district had already committed $9,817,000 in Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) revenue to the overall improvement project.

Formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and service tax, these sales tax proceeds do not impact taxpayer debt. Clarinda is authorized to collect SAVE revenue until 2051.

Privia said the school district will continue with use of the SAVE funds to address the needs of the school district. He said the facilities committee will assist in identifying the priority projects for the district.

"We will be able to bond for a little bit more than that. So we will pick out some projects that meet that bonding amount," Privia said. "As we move forward, our focus remains on providing high quality education in safe and relevant learning environments. We will continue to explore the best solutions and the next steps for the school district."

One of those solutions could involve putting a revised school referendum before the voters again in November. Based on the current challenges facing the buildings in the school district, Privia said future and ongoing investments would be necessary to address those facility needs.

"November would be our next opportunity to place a question on the ballot. First, we need to regroup and talk to the board to determine which direction we want to go," Privia said. "Going in March may end up being to our advantage. It told us where we're at with the community and now we can see what the board wants to do for November."