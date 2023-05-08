While serving as the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln witnessed the impact of the Civil War as the United States was divided over the issues of states' rights and slavery.

However, during the 14th Annual National Day of Prayer program held May 4 at Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda, guest speaker Lee Williams said there are still wounds facing the United States that time has not healed.

"I think it's very fitting that we take his words to heart. You see, back then, yes, there was a very definite division in our country, the North and the South, with the issues of states' rights and slavery. I'm sad to say I see a very great division in our country today," Williams aid.

For nearly 30 years Williams has portrayed Abraham Lincoln. A member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters, which is an organization dedicated to bringing Abraham and Mary Lincoln to life through fun educational programs, Williams utilizes a unique monodrama in storytelling that emphasizes the character, compassion, humility, determination and humor of the famed President.

As part of his presentation for the National Day of Prayer, Williams focused on the views Lincoln held regarding prayer, the Bible and religion. Williams said Lincoln told a colleague he had received direction from God and he believed God would restore the Union in His time if people were willing to obey His will.

"That the almighty God does make a use of human agencies and directly intervenes in human affairs is one of the plainest statements of the Bible," Lincoln said.

Early in his life, Williams said Lincoln was highly skeptical of religion. However, over time, Williams believes Lincoln found his faith. To depict this idea, Williams acted out a scene where Lincoln was witnessed kneeling in prayer by a visitor to the White House.

As further evidence of that newly found faith, Lincoln called for a National Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer. He signed a proclamation on March 30, 1863, setting April 30, 1863, as the date for this event.

This observance is considered a forerunner to the National Day of Prayer now held on the first Thursday of May each year. As a Christian, Williams said he has long believed prayer is a key aspect of his faith.

While living in Atlantic in 1962 and 1963, Williams said he actively petitioned against efforts by the United States Legislature and United States Supreme Court to remove both prayer and the Bible from public school. Although this idea of the Separation of Church and State is commonly believed to be based on either the Declaration of Independence or United States Constitution, Williams said the concept actually originated in a letter written by Thomas Jefferson to a pastor at the time the Constitution was being written.

"He (Thomas Jefferson) was assuring the pastor the intent of the Constitution and the Declaration was not to remove religion, but to make sure that the state itself would not be a church-state religion as we see in Britain, which is the Anglican Church, or even Italy, which is the Roman Catholic Church," Williams said.

As Williams prepared for the National Day of Prayer program in Clarinda, he said it was easy to look at others believe they are in need of prayer. However, he said it is much harder to look at yourself and realize you are the one who is lost.

"Until we, as a people, come to come to grips with the holiness and the righteousness and the justice of God, we will never really see our own lack of such. And until we really see the lack of such in our own lives, I don't think we can really come in prayer, from the very bottom of our heart, seeking God to heal me and heal our land," Williams said.

Williams said if the United States continues to stray from the moral structure if was founded on, the divides in the country will reach a point where the rule of law will crumble. Therefore, he encouraged those attending the program to pray to God each day for guidance.

"That's what we endeavor to do, and we must do, to survive as a culture, a society and as a nation," Williams said.