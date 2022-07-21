Lynda Marshall honored for 10 years of service to Fremont County 4-H

What started out as an interest in elementary education has turned into an outstanding career in office management and mentoring for Lynda Marshall.

Marshall was recognized on Saturday, July 16, during the Fremont County Fair for her exceptional service and commitment the past 10 years as an office assistant for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Fremont County. She was presented with the Honorary Award, an award given to an individual who was not ever involved in 4-H but has given time and talents to benefit a 4-H program.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, that’s for sure,” Marshall said of the award. “It’s very heartfelt. I was never in 4-H and that’s pretty much what the award is. I have really grown to love what 4-H means and what it does. I love how it helps mold the kids. It is such a wonderful program and I just love being a part of it. I only have the opportunity to see the kids a few times a year, but they’ll stop and give me hugs or talk to me at the fair. It’s very wonderful. I’ve enjoyed watching them grow up, too. Some of them I’ve known since kindergarten, before extension. They are winning all kinds of awards and doing amazing things. It’s been great getting to know the families, too.”

Marshall considers herself a city girl who wasn’t prepared for the closeness of a small town atmosphere.

“The community here in Southwest Iowa is so different from what I grew up with in Omaha,” she said. “Omaha is just so busy -- they don’t take the time. Down here you see someone you know, and you smile and say hello in the grocery store. We didn’t have that. That’s what makes it such a unique area down here. Everywhere I go, I know someone. We have the opportunity to get to know people better and find connections.” When living in Omaha, Marshall worked as an office manager for an insurance company.

“I loved my job, but then I met my husband, Justin. I had never been to Shenandoah; I even had to look for it on a map,” she added.

When Marshall first moved to Shenandoah, she worked at the hospital in billing for five years.

“I loved the office setting and running an office, but was ready for a change from collections so I found the extension ad in the paper and then applied for it,” she said, adding that it was quite a learning curve when she was offered the job during the interview. “I had never heard of an extension office so I had to ask, ‘So what do you do here?’ before accepting the position.”

She learned about a variety of training and courses, 4-H programs and day camps, but especially took to the finance side of it.

“The part that I really loved is the bookkeeping part of my job,” Marshall said. “A few years ago I got into external bookkeeping by helping a couple counties with their books. I got my feet wet, and I said if I ever changed jobs, it would be for that.”

In her new position, she will be a full-time external bookkeeper for 17 county extension offices across the state.

“I’m looking forward to it. I am taking a trip to each of the counties, and if they need it, I’m helping them organize the office better and help them streamline,” she said. “I’ve visited half of my counties so far, and it has been really good to put a face to a name. I think it helps the working environment when you’ve actually met them. So my plan in the next month is to visit the rest and offer anything I can do to help.”

Marshall’s soft skills included organizational skills, management and working with people so she feels both positions for the extension are a good fit for her. “I always wanted to be an elementary school teacher but it just didn’t go that route for me. I have really enjoyed the office setting and also mentor within the extension. I mentor other office assistants throughout the state and help them get on their feet when they are new to the job. I love that part of it.”

One of the biggest challenges for Marshall in her new job is keeping track of her time for 17 counties.

“I have to keep my time straight. I clock in and out on my phone so when I do work for a different county, I have to click out and click to another county. Clocking in for a few minutes here, 20 minutes there; so within an hour I’ve been in five different counties. Trying to remember to do that will be the hardest part. I think it will be a challenge meeting all the deadlines, as well as all the different payrolls for each county, keeping all that straight and organized. Right now I’m just getting to know my counties and I’ve had a lot of help from the gals at the ISU Extension office. I don’t think I could have gotten through it without them.”

Marshall wanted to let people know that the extension is hiring for her former position.

“They are advertising it as a part-time job because I will be doing the bookkeeping externally,” she said. “There is a great group of people up there. I really enjoyed my job there and will miss it.”

As far as what Marshall won’t miss as an office assistant?

“The only thing I won’t miss is trying to figure out what kind of bug something is,” she said. “People would bring a bug to my desk and put it right down on my desk and ask ‘What is this? What’s wrong with my plants?’ I struggled with that at first, especially as a city girl. But we always figured out what it was and got the answer we needed, but I sure won’t miss that.”