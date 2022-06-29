Lynda Marshall to be honored at Fremont County Fair

Lynda Marshall, the Office Assistant for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fremont County since 2012, will be recognized at the Fremont County Fair for her outstanding service and commitment.

Marshall recently announced that, effective July 1, she will be transitioning out of her full-time secretarial position with Fremont County Extension into that of a full-time External Bookkeeper for 17 county Extension offices across the state. In her new position, she will work remotely, offering her expertise to the counties of Fremont, Mills, Page, East Pottawattamie, West Pottawattamie, Plymouth, Clay, Dickinson, Hancock, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Winneshiek, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn and Mahaska.

On Saturday, July 16 at 5:45 p.m., Marshall will be presented with the Honorary Award, given to an individual who was never a 4-H member but has given his or her time and talents to benefit the 4-H program. Marshall was selected to receive this award by the Fremont County 4-H Youth Committee, a volunteer group of youth and adults who oversee Fremont County’s 4-H program. Several awards will be presented that evening including academic scholarships, the Cameron Owen 4-H Enthusiasm award, 4-H Hall of Fame nominees, and several other 4-H awards. Immediately following the awards program will be the 4-H Cherry Pie auction, and the Finding Dixie country music concert as well as an all-ages cornhole tournament.

Marshall, originally from Omaha, Nebraska grew up in the city with limited exposure to farming and livestock and no knowledge of 4-H or the Extension Service. Since her time with Fremont County Extension, she has learned a great deal about cattle, swine, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits, and even more about the rural lifestyles of the 4-H families she has served in her role with Extension.

“Working with Fremont County Extension has been like having a second family. I have learned so much from this community and I look forward to continuing to serve Fremont County Extension in a financial role for years to come,” Marshall said.

The Fremont County Fair runs July 14-18 and features a wide variety of family-friendly events while showcasing Clover Kids, 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits. The fair is free and open to everyone. A complete schedule of events can be viewed at extension.iastate.edu/fremont/files/documents/Schedule.pdf.

Cards may be presented to Marshall at the awards program on July 16, or mailed to Lynda Marshall, 1309 S. Elm, Shenandoah, IA 51601.

For more information about Fremont County Extension and Outreach, call 712-374-2351 or visit extension.iastate.edu/fremont.