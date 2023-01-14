M.A.Y. Mentoring 23 years strong

Growing up with her mom as the M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator gave Kelsi Leininger a different perspective on the community-based mentoring program.

For 23 years, the M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) program has offered Shenandoah youth support, guidance and positive role models. Kelsi, a current mentor in the program and daughter of M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator Kim Leininger said even though she didn’t have a mentor growing up, she felt just as much a part of the program as everyone else at the many group events she attended with her mother over the years.

Kelsi is a 2018 graduate of the Essex Community School District and currently lives in Shenandoah.

Kelsi said Kim got involved with M.A.Y. Mentoring right before she was born. Throughout school, and still today, the program has positively impacted her life and allowed her to make connections in the community.

“It was such a cool experience to go to all the different things that they got to go to and I was kind of adopted by the mentors,” Kelsi said. “I would go and hang out with the kids and their mentors would take me with them and do things with them. So I definitely feel like I kind of had a mentor myself through the program at all times.”

Seeing the positive impact the mentoring program had on youth and growing up hearing about the importance of mentoring from her mother greatly influenced her decision to become a mentor with the program this past year. As a mentor, it has allowed her to be involved in the community and be a positive role model for youth.

“Anybody can be a mentor,” Kelsi said as she named off examples such as parents, siblings, coaches and teachers. “But not all students and young adults have someone that has a positive influence, or even if they do have somebody in their life like that, the person might not have the time or be able to give them all the attention they deserve.”

Kelsi said the program fills a gap for many students.

Responsibility, gratitude and patience are other areas Kelsi feels the M.A.Y. program teaches youth and gives them a meaningful social connection outside of their families.

In December, Kelsi was matched with her mentee Takarea who is 11 years old and in the fifth grade. Takarea said during the short time she and Kelsi have been paired up, she has enjoyed spending time with Kelsi making bracelets, playing board games and they were getting ready to make tie blankets. They also attended the Christmas Party Bingo Night, a M.A.Y. Mentoring group event.

This is Takarea’s third year in the program, and her current plan is to continue in the program through her senior year. Her favorite subject in school is science, where they are currently making robots out of Legos. She said she enjoys having a mentor to talk to and do fun activities with.

While Kelsi said she enjoys the M.A.Y. programs group activities, the one-on-one time gives her and Takarea more opportunities to talk and get to know one another and form a friendship.

“Mentors are supposed to be there for their mentees, but I feel like you as a mentor learn a lot from your mentee as well, and they teach you a lot,” Kelsi said. “She has me to talk to, but I also have her to talk to.”

The community-based M.A.Y. Mentoring program was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. An advisory board consisting of 16 members and Kim guides the program. Students in the Shenandoah Community School District in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade are eligible to participate in the program in which they are matched up with a mentor.

While the program continues to see a need for mentors, volunteering to be a M.A.Y. Mentor is only one of the many ways you can help support the community-based mentoring program.

Besides being a traditional M.A.Y. Mentor, you can volunteer as an e-mentor with the Links to LNX E-Mentoring program or serve on the advisory board, or be a Links to LNX advisory committee member. Financial contributions can be made as a one-time donation, annually or a three-year pledge. You could also volunteer to help with the MC2 Club activities and chaperone their business tours.

But, one of the simplest ways the community can show their support is by attending the M.A.Y. Mentoring fundraising events.

Mentors with the program are asked to commit to a minimum of one full year when signing up and are expected to spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their mentees, but the meeting time doesn’t have to be the same every week.

In a previous interview, Kim said there are many reasons for mentoring.

“It isn’t just for kids with dysfunctional homes or challenging situations,” Leininger said. “Sometimes mentoring is about enhancing a particular skill or gift that a student has. It’s for any student who needs a little bit of a gap filled in.”

Kim said mentoring is about including a student for an hour or so a week in whatever you might be doing. It is about showing them a different environment than they are accustomed to and giving them one-on-one attention, support and guidance. It is about letting them know you care about the choices they make.

In addition to one-on-one mentoring, the M.A.Y. program offers additional programs directed to high school students in the Shenandoah Community School District.

Links to LNX2 e-mentoring is a program that began as an Area Education Agency countywide program that dissolved. In 2010, Leininger incorporated the e-mentoring program into the curriculum for all ninth-grade language arts students in Shenandoah.

Students in this program are matched with an e-mentor from the community and communicate weekly by email. This program intends to teach them writing skills and for the e-mentors to encourage students to make the most of their high school career. They encourage the students to be involved in high school and expand their interests. They guide and help them start planning for post-secondary opportunities.

If a student has an inclination of what they might what to pursue as a career, they will try and match them with a community member in that profession so they can learn more about that profession and what it takes to reach that goal. E-mentors are encouraged to share their own experiences with students. Small groups from this program have the opportunity to visit local businesses at different times throughout the year.

MC2 Club is a voluntary mentoring club for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Shenandoah. MC2 stands for mentoring club with expediential opportunities. This group has the same purpose as Links to LNX E-Mentoring but goes more in-depth. The students in this group meet with adults in the community that can help guide them with career choices. Students have the opportunity to tour businesses both in and outside the community to explore different careers. This club can also help students with job shadows and internships.

The M.A.Y. Mentoring program has added Middle School Mustang Mentors who tutor or mentor elementary students this year. Mustang Mentors are juniors and seniors who receive an elective class credit for mentoring and tutoring younger students at the elementary or middle school level in Shenandoah. The course goals are to gain skills that will assist younger students in improving grades and learning attitudes, demonstrating responsibility, developing self-esteem, striving to do their best and preparing for the next grade level.

Mustang Mentors are required to spend each day in an assigned elementary or middle school classroom, working with individuals or small groups. Students keep a daily journal of their experiences and are required to write a final semester paper. This program focuses on establishing comfortable relationships that enhance learning.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or an e-mentor can contact Kim Leininger at the Shenandoah K-8 building at 712-246-2520 or leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.

Over the next few weeks, The Valley News will feature M.A.Y. Mentoring mentor and mentee stories to highlight how the program works and benefits the youth in our community.