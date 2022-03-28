M.A.Y. Mentoring hosts family-friendly entertainment community event

M.A.Y. Mentoring has received so much support from the community over the years and now wishes to give back by hosting an evening of fun, laughter and family-friendly entertainment.

Get ready to welcome Todd Oliver and his dog Irving to Shenandoah on March 29. Oliver was a finalist on America’s Got Talent, has appeared on many television shows and performed in various entertainment venues, including Branson, Missouri. Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. mentoring coordinator, said he has puppets but uses his live dog Irving the most by moving a prosthetic mouth to make it appear the dog is talking. In addition to being a ventriloquist, Oliver adds magic, comedy and music to his shows and audience participation.

“He genuinely enjoys doing this,” said Leininger. “You can just tell he’s really passionate about making people laugh and helping them have fun. It’s been a stressful couple of years, and I think laughter is just really healthy and valuable for people. I think it’s kind of healing.”

Leininger said Oliver would perform several times throughout the day for all Shenandoah students grades kindergarten through 12th grade. That evening he will perform at 7 p.m. for the community in the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the Shenandoah High School. She said Oliver’s performance would vary depending on the audience, but his show includes positive messages in a fun way for children.

“He tries to talk about good character traits and using your time wisely,” said Leininger.

She said he also talks about taking care of pets and being responsible, making good choices, self-respect, and respecting others.

“Really, what he does is very similar to what we try to do with mentoring,” said Leininger. “We try to make mentoring fun, but we also try to have value to it to where we’re helping kids learn good things. So I think it fits in really well with what we do, and I’m just excited.”

This event was made possible through a grant from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation that covered most of the cost, Leininger said. Instead of having Oliver and Irving perform only for mentors and mentees in the M.A.Y. program, the board decided to open it up and share it with the other students and community.

Leininger said admission to the show would be a free-will donation. She said they could do that since most of the expenses were covered by the grant.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy the show,” said Leininger. “If people would like to donate to MAY to help with a little bit of the expenses the grant doesn’t cover, that’s great, but we don’t’ want to exclude anybody. So there is no charge other than free-will donation.”