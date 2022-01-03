M.A.Y. Mentoring kicks off a new year

The M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) Mentoring program in Shenandoah will kick off January National Mentoring Month with a new Facebook promotion.

National Mentoring Month is the perfect time to remind the community how vital mentoring programs are to our youth and how they can become involved, organizers said. A promotion will be posted on the M.A.Y. Mentoring Facebook page to bring awareness to M.A.Y. Mentoring during January. Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring coordinator, said if you like the promotion post on the Facebook page, share it publicly and/or share it to a person you think would make a good mentor, your name will be put in a drawing for a pair of “Hey Dude” shoes.

MAY Mentoring will wrap up the month with a Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association coffee at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the K-8 building in the commons area. Leininger said the coffee is being held at the end of the month this year to coordinate with the Facebook promotion. The “Hey Dude” shoe winner will be drawn during the SCIA coffee.

M.A.Y. Mentoring, a community-based mentoring program, is now in its 22nd year in Shenandoah. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to be matched with a mentor through the program.

The community-based M.A.Y. Mentoring program was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. An advisory board consisting of 16 members and Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator, guides the program, which positively influences students in the community.

While the program needs mentors, volunteering to be a M.A.Y. Mentor is only one of the many ways you can help support the community-based mentoring program.

Besides being a traditional M.A.Y. Mentor, you can volunteer as an e-mentor with the Links to LNX E-Mentoring program. Or serve on the advisory board or be a Links to LNX advisory committee member. Financial contributions can be made as a one-time donation, annually, or a three-year pledge. You could also volunteer to help with the MC2 Club activities and chaperone their business tours.

But one of the simplest ways the community can show their support is by attending the M.A.Y. Mentoring fundraising events.

“National Mentoring Month is about promotion,” said Leininger. “It’s about letting people know that we have the mentoring program, and it isn’t an overwhelming job to be a mentor.”

Leininger said mentors are asked to commit to a minimum of one full year when signing up. She said mentors are expected to spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their students, but the meeting time doesn’t have to be the same every week.

Leininger said there are many reasons for mentoring.

“It isn’t just for kids with dysfunctional homes or challenging situations,” Leininger said. “Sometimes mentoring is about enhancing a particular skill or gift that a student has. It’s for any student who needs a little bit of a gap filled in.”

Leininger said mentoring is really about including a student for an hour or so a week in whatever you might be doing anyway. It is about showing them a different environment than they are accustomed to and giving them one-on-one attention, support and guidance. It is about letting them know you care about the choices they make.

Leininger said they had expanded their programs beyond the one-on-one mentoring offered. The additional programs available to students in the Shenandoah Community School District are directed towards high school students.

Links to LNX2 e-mentoring is a program that began as an Area Education Agency countywide program that dissolved. In 2010 Leininger incorporated the e-mentoring program into the curriculum for all ninth grade language arts students in Shenandoah. Students in this program are matched with an e-mentor from the community and communicate weekly by email. This program intends to teach them writing skills and for the e-mentors to encourage students to make the most of their high school career. They encourage the students to be involved in high school and expand their interests. They guide and help them start planning for post-secondary opportunities. If a student has an inclination of what they might what to pursue as a career, they will try and match them with a community member in that profession so they can learn more about that profession and what it takes to reach that goal. E-mentors are encouraged to share their own experiences with students. Small groups from this program have the opportunity to visit local businesses at different times throughout the year.

MC2 Club is a voluntary mentoring club for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Shenandoah. MC2 stands for mentoring club with expediential opportunities. This group has the same purpose as Links to LNX E-Mentoring but goes more in-depth. The students in this group meet with adults in the community that can help guide them with career choices. Students have the opportunity to tour businesses both in and outside the community to explore different careers. This club can also help students with job shadows and internships.

Mustang Mentors are juniors and seniors who receive an elective class credit for mentoring and tutoring younger students at the elementary or middle school level in Shenandoah. The goals of the course are to gain skills that will assist younger students in improving grades and learning attitudes, demonstrating responsibility, develop self-esteem, striving to do their best, and preparing for the next grade level. Mustang Mentors are required to spend each day in an assigned elementary or middle school classroom working with individuals or small groups. Students keep a daily journal of their experiences and are required to write a final semester paper. This program focuses on establishing comfortable relationships that enhance learning. The M.A.Y. Mentoring program has added Middle School Mustang Mentors who tutor or mentor elementary students this year.

Leininger said the COVID-19 pandemic limited group activities over the past two years. Still, she continued to see mentors sign up, and the program continued to receive financial support from the community. She is excited to get back to normal group activities this year but said the program would continue taking precautions.

“I’m really happy that people are still maintaining interest because, after COVID, there were so many things we couldn’t do and were limited on,” said Leininger. “But people kept signing up to be mentors, and they’re doing a great job.”

Current M.A.Y. Board members are Lori Knight (president), Taylor Goetz (finance chair), Edi Norris (secretary), Dr. Kerri Nelson (Shenandoah Community School District superintendent), Jennifer Housman (K-12 guidance counselor), Andrew Lynes (K-12 guidance counselor), Sonia Leece (home/school interventionist), Kerra Ratliff (home/school liaison), Leininger (program coordinator), Ed May Jr. (founder), Margaret Burns, Zeb Burkhiser, Chelsie Greene, Rick McIntyre, Holly Scherff, Shane McHenry, Ryan Baker and Tyler Maher.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or an e-mentor can contact Leininger at the Shenandoah K-8 building at 712-246-2520 or leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.

Over the next few weeks, The Valley News will feature M.A.Y. Mentoring mentor and mentee stories to highlight how the program works and benefits the youth in our community.

-- This story includes some previously reported material.