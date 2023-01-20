M.A.Y. Mentoring offers positive benefits for students and mentors

Along with a new year, January is also when National Mentoring Month is recognized, and mentoring gives hope, guidance and support to many youths in many communities.

In 2000, a community-based mentoring program was started by Ed May Jr. in Shenandoah with seed money in honor of his parents and was named M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) Mentoring. Around that same time, Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring program coordinator, had just received her bachelor’s degree in Administration in Human and Social Services and, with a background working in the medical field, was looking for a job where she could help people on a more personal level.

Leininger gave God credit for what she called “perfect timing.”

“So, I was looking for something completely different than what I had been doing, and I really wasn’t sure what job that was going to be,” Leininger said. “About the time I finished my bachelor’s degree, I was reading about Shenandoah’s interest in starting a mentoring program and it was exactly the type of thing I was looking for, and so I applied and got the job.”

Leininger said as the program coordinator, she would be able to provide students with the knowledge that they are not alone and there are people out there who want to support them.

“I had wonderful mentors in my life from the time I was born,” Leininger said. “But even with that, some of the challenges I went through made it really hard, and it was those people, those mentors, that kinda got me back on track. So my goal was to work in a capacity where I just somehow let people know that there’s people out there to help you, and mentoring fit really well with what my personal goals were.”

Leininger said the M.A.Y. Mentoring program continues to need additional mentors, particularly male mentors.

In addition to being the coordinator for the M.A.Y. Mentoring program over the past 23 years, Leininger has served as a mentor for all but a couple of those years.

Leininger said she had mentored three young ladies through the program. She said the first two students moved before graduating. In 2013, Leininger was paired with a third-grade student, Crissy, who she continues to mentor. Crissy is now a senior in high school and will graduate this spring.

With her first two mentees, Leininger said she did a lot of planned activities like crafts, but said Crissy was a student who enjoyed hanging out and talking.

“So it was more about including her (Crissy) in my life, and more often than not, we go to a restaurant and we either have a meal or we have pie or dessert or a snack, and we just talk,” Leininger said. “For her, that was something she was pretty comfortable with, and if I had things I wanted to do, she would just kinda come along with me.”

For Crissy having that extra person in her life from the mentoring program has made a positive impact on her life.

“Kim and I are really close,” Crissy said. “We talk about literally everything. I like being able to have somebody I can run to if I need anything.”

Crissy said she always enjoyed the M.A.Y. Mentoring group activities of going to the zoo and making cards at Christmas for the elderly. She enjoyed interacting with those individuals who they delivered the Christmas cards to and hearing their stories.

Crissy said M.A..Y. Mentoring made her a stronger person and can help students when they are having a difficult time.

“It’s another person that you can go to and tell them how your feeling and then they listen to you, and then they give you advice back,” Crissy said.

Leininger explained that mentoring is about whatever the mentor has to offer, what the students’ interests are and what they need. She said there are many rewards to being a mentor and said as a mentor, while you are supporting and showing your mentee that you care, that student also cares about you.

“They are a friend just like any other friend,” Leininger said. “They’re somebody that, while you’re trying to offer them care, they also care about you. So it’s another person in your life that you know you make a difference for, but they make a difference for you. They are your friend.”

She said being a mentor keeps you in touch with today’s youth and their activities.

“By mentoring, it kinda keeps you in touch with what life is like for kids because life has changed drastically over the course of our program as far as the way students learn, the way students interact,” Leininger said. “I mean, it is a very different world, so by being a mentor, you can still be in touch with that.”

Leininger said something for individuals interested in being a mentor to think about, those who have children of their own, is that their children can benefit from being involved in the mentoring program through them. She said her youngest daughter Kelsi was born the year before she became the program coordinator, so Kelsi went to all the mentoring functions with her, spent time with Leininger’s mentees and became friends with them.

“Those relationships would have never connected otherwise,” Leininger said. “So, I think it’s important that people understand that you can include your family in mentoring and that can have value for still the student you’re mentoring, but your own kids as well.”

Leininger said the M.A.Y. Mentoring Program has grown over the past 23 years, offering additional programs for Shenandoah youth. While the one-on-one mentoring remains the top priority for the program, they have added Links to LNX2 e-mentoring, MC2 Club and the Mustang Mentors.

“Since we work with students K-12, we realized that older students are not necessarily comfortable hanging out with an adult,” Leininger said. “That’s not what they choose to do, and yet even those older high school students still sometimes need guidance, need support. So we kinda developed new programs based on that, so the additional three programs actually deal with high school students.”

Links to LNX2 e-mentoring is a program that began as an Area Education Agency countywide program that dissolved. In 2010, Leininger incorporated the e-mentoring program into the curriculum for all ninth-grade language arts students in Shenandoah.

Students in this program are matched with an e-mentor from the community and communicate weekly by email. This program intends to teach them writing skills and for the e-mentors to encourage students to make the most of their high school career. They encourage the students to be involved in high school and expand their interests. They guide and help them start planning for post-secondary opportunities.

If a student has an inclination of what they might what to pursue as a career, they will try and match them with a community member in that profession so they can learn more about that profession and what it takes to reach that goal. E-mentors are encouraged to share their own experiences with students. Small groups from this program have the opportunity to visit local businesses at different times throughout the year.

Leininger said after ninth grade, students have more electives available and don’t always have one teacher that can reach them all, so the MC2 Club was organized. Leininger said the club was “where kids could join, and we would still have the same goals of e-mentoring, but it doesn’t involve emails anymore. It’s now about making connections to adults in a group setting.”

MC2 Club is a voluntary mentoring club for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Shenandoah. MC2 stands for mentoring club with expediential opportunities. This group has the same purpose as Links to LNX E-Mentoring but goes more in-depth. The students in this group meet with adults in the community that can help guide them with career choices. Students have the opportunity to tour businesses both in and outside the community to explore different careers. This club can also help students with job shadows and internships.

Leininger said the Mustang Mentor Program helps high school students develop skills to be a role model for younger students and teaches them how to interact and motivate them.

Mustang Mentors are juniors and seniors who receive an elective class credit for mentoring and tutoring younger students at the elementary or middle school level in Shenandoah. The course goals are to gain skills that will assist younger students in improving grades and learning attitudes, demonstrating responsibility, developing self-esteem, striving to do their best and preparing for the next grade level.

Mustang Mentors are required to spend each day in an assigned elementary or middle school classroom, working with individuals or small groups. Students keep a daily journal of their experiences and are required to write a final semester paper. This program focuses on establishing comfortable relationships that enhance learning.

Leininger said the four programs offered within M.A.Y. Mentoring provide community members and students with relationships that “might not have otherwise occurred,” opening up new life experiences.

“Everybody has mentors in their life,” Leininger said. “But to be part of this program, it’s a special opportunity to have a connection with someone that you wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or an e-mentor can contact Kim Leininger at the Shenandoah K-8 building at 712-246-2520 or leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.