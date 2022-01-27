M.A.Y. Mentoring program celebrates 22 years in Shenandoah

January is National Mentoring Month, and it provides an extra opportunity to raise awareness about mentoring, stress the importance of relationships and celebrate those who get involved with young people in their communities. M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) is Shenandoah’s community-based mentoring program that started with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents.

M.A.Y. Mentoring had the honor of hosting the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. coffee on Jan. 26, at the Shenandoah K-8 building to raise awareness of mentoring in Shenandoah and to honor their mentors and mentees.

Shelly Warner, SCIA Marketing Director, kicked off the event by greeting everyone in attendance and adding, “We are so thankful to have a program like this in Shenandoah and they are a great asset to our community.”

She thenintroduced Lori Knight, the president of the M.A.Y. Mentoring board.

“It is National Mentoring Month, and we would like to thank all of you who have supported our program, and there are a lot of ways to help,” Knight said. “Thank you for the extra support and encouragement of our youth. M.A.Y. Mentoring has been supporting and encouraging youth since its inception in 2000. There have been 292 matches since that time. Let’s push for the 300 mark -- it’s only eight more!”

Knight said that the average relationship is three years but there are many that last a lifetime.

Knight said prior to Covid-19, they hosted six to eight activities a year.

“When we can be face-to-face, we are but it has limited us. We also hold training sessions for mentors and hold one to three fundraisers a year, mostly to support our programs but also so mentees understand the relationship between them and the community,” he said.

Knight gave a list of several special speakers they have had in the past and said they are going to have a new event in March. Todd Oliver, a ventriloquist, will be performing for the community on March 29 and will be at the Shenandoah schools throughout that week performing and speaking to students.

“There will be more information,” Knight said, “but his message for students will include using time wisely, life skills, developing good character traits, and respecting one another.”

Knight added that they want to keep providing those things for our students so they can learn more and more of those valuable life skills. Knight concluded, “The saying that it takes a village to raise a child is absolutely true, and I think in Shenandoah, we do a remarkable job.”

Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. mentoring coordinator, spoke next to thank, honor and recognize the many individuals and groups important to mentoring.

“We are not funded through the school so the community support is so important,” she said.

Leininger thanked several individuals, businesses, the schools, teachers, and administrators for their consistent support.

Leininger stated, “Our program is funded privately but our school allows me to have an office so I can do this job and reach out to people. We are not funded through the schools so our foundations and businesses are that much more important. It allows us funds to be able to provide activities and do things. That way we can focus on the kids and the relationships that are now more important than ever.”

As Leininger called up what she called ‘key people’ to the front of the room to be recognized, she also described the additional programs that make up M.A.Y. Mentoring.

Links to LNX is an e-mentoring program for all students in Language Arts 9 as part of the curriculum. Students and mentors e-mail messages weekly through Ms. Jennifer Chapa’s class, and the purpose is for community members to encourage students to get the most out of their high school career.

Mustang Mentors are juniors and seniors who receive an elective class credit for mentoring/tutoring younger students at the elementary or middle school level. They have also added a new Mustang Mentoring program for middle school students to earn credit for mentoring.

MC2 is a mentoring club for students after e-mentoring, grades 10-12. It’s a club that meets with groups of adults to share activities. They also have the opportunity to enjoy tours and lunches.

Leininger also recognized and thanked the board of directors for M.A.Y. Mentoring and closed with, “It really does take everyone getting involved to make it all work. I thank all of you very, very much.”

Mayor Roger McQueen was invited to take the podium at the conclusion of the event, and he addressed the audience, “This is something that every community should be blessed with. It takes a lot of things in the community for everything to work well. This is one of the greatest things we could have. I’ve watched the progress of this program, and I appreciate everything you’re doing.”