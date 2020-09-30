M.A.Y. Mentoring sends out a plea for mentors

The next group event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Darwin and Sandy Bugg’s farm located at 3672 260th St. in Farragut. Leininger said activities would include carving and decorating pumpkins, riding four-wheelers, and riding horses. She said activities would be socially distanced, and face coverings would be required.

Leininger said the students in the Shenandoah School District seem to be adapting well to the changes implemented this year due to COVID-19. But she added with all the change also comes a bit of uncertainty for the kids.

“A lot of kids are left to their own devices more than ever, I think right now,” said Leininger. “It’s a little bit of a scary time for them, so I think that reassurance and keeping those personal connections is really important right now.”

Leininger said she wants to put a plea out there for mentors to volunteer because she knows many kids could benefit from the program right now.

“I know there’s a lot that people have on their minds,” said Leininger, “but I don’t want to leave some of these kids behind. Parents have to work, so after school, they’re on their own, and I just think it’s a particular needy time for us to try to fill in that gap for kids.”