With an April 1 date set, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is busy preparing for its second annual "Excellence in Education” banquet, which will be held at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah and is open to the public.

Here’s a little glimpse into what the night will look like: There will be a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m., which will be catered by the Elks. Dinner options will include chicken, smoked brisket or a vegetarian lasagna option for a main dish.

As far as the program itself, the foundation will honor teachers and staff members who have at least 25 years of service in the education field and there will be entertainment by SHS Speech students, under the direction of Amy Toye.

Featured speaker will be Shelley (Rabel) Riley, of the SHS Class of 1983. Riley is currently an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Northwest Missouri State University.

Matt Mickle, a 1985 graduate, is being awarded the Alumnus of the Year award. Mickle was nominated for the work he has done at NASA in the human space flight program for over 30 years. His current occupation is Senior Manager of Development Projects at Boeing.

A new Spirit Award will be presented to staff for those showing school spirit, a positive attitude, kindness and a passion for the students and school. Nominations were taken from the staff themselves for this new award.

Tickets to the honor event are $30 per person. Those unable to make it to the banquet who would like to sponsor one of the staff members being honored, can reach out to purchase a ticket for them as well.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 20 and be available at any of the school offices or by reaching out to Jamie Burdorf, Amy Miller, Julie O’Hara, Paula Brownlee or Nick Bosley.

To reserve and pay for your tickets online, visit shenandoahiowaeducationfoundation.org. With questions, contact sheniaeducationfoundation@gmail.com.