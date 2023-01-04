Making healthy lifestyle changes a little at a time

If you are one of many Americans that set a New Year’s Resolution this year, you are about four days into your goal right now if you started on Jan. 1. Working on a healthier lifestyle, which means eating healthy and exercising consistently, is usually at the top of the list of resolutions made each year. Certified nutrition coach Amy Terry talks about making health and fitness your New Year’s Resolution.

As a nutrition coach, Terry said her number one goal is to help people build long-term healthy lifestyle habits. While she feels January is a “great month to build momentum for your year,” she said you have to be in the right mindset when starting to be successful.

Terry said January tends to be less busy and hectic for people, which could be an excellent time to commit to a new goal or good habit. However, if that goal or habit relates to improving your overall health, Terry said you would have to make lifestyle changes that will require you to be mentally ready to make that commitment, or the positive change you seek will be short-lived.

Just because it is Jan. 1 and that is when everybody starts their New Year’s Resolution is not enough, she said. Terry said that is why some people go back to their old habits of not exercising and not watching their nutrition intake after only a few weeks. She said it is better to make those lifestyle changes when you know you are mentally ready so that you will be more successful.

After struggling for many years to understand why all the diets, programs and supplements she was spending her money on were not working for her, Terry found a coach who explained that she needed to address her mindset.

“That’s where I was, and I just failed over and over and over again,” Terry said. “I didn’t understand why I couldn’t get it right and I tried so many different things.”

Terry, like many others, has a demanding job and a family, and she had to incorporate a daily routine to make the long-term lifestyle changes she wanted. Once she understood how to successfully make the lifestyle changes required to live a healthier and happier life, she said she became very passionate about helping others do the same.

“I understand how hard it is and I understand how impossible it feels when you just feel so hopeless,” Terry said. She said when you have somebody who can tell you how simple it can be and how to break it down to be successful, it makes all the difference.

“Just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s easy,” she said. “It’s still very hard to change who you are. It’s hard to build new habits.”

But, Terry said, having someone in your corner reminding you that you are still progressing goes a long way.

Something else she sees that motivates individuals toward a healthier lifestyle is wanting to have the energy to enjoy activities with their children. She said sometimes it isn’t enough to want a healthier lifestyle just for yourself.

Because learning new habits will require you to invest your time, in the beginning, you may have to make sacrifices when building a routine, Terry said. Once you find a routine that works for you, she said it becomes a habit and you won’t have to think about it so much because it will come naturally. She said you must start with the mindset that “taking time for myself is not selfish. It’s more selfless to become that better version of myself that people around you, the people you love, deserve from you.”

Terry said it is important to focus on yourself and making yourself a better person.

“Because if you are healthier, you’re going to be happier; you’re going to have a better attitude; you’re going to be in a better mood. And who benefits from that? Not just you. Your whole house, your family, your spouse, your coworkers, everybody benefits by you having more energy and being a happier person,” she said.

One of the number one mistakes she sees people make is waking up on Jan. 1 or whatever day they commit to starting their new fitness and nutrition routines and thinking they will be a new person starting that day. She said that is a misconception.

Yes, you want to make this lifestyle change, but it doesn’t happen overnight, Terry said. You are still the same person with bad habits until you have learned how to incorporate those good habits into your life little by little, she explained.

She said a person could not wake up one day and decide to eat right, exercise, drink plenty of water and cast all the bad habits aside just like that and expect to maintain that for long. She said it’s not that easy. Just like it took time to build the bad habits, she said it would take time to build the good habits.

To be successful, Terry teaches her clients to focus on “progress over perfection.” She said when a person tries to make all the changes at once, they cannot maintain that and it gets overwhelming, and they burn out and feel like they have failed. Then she said you try to motivate yourself again, which becomes a never-ending cycle.

Terry said she learned that the way to break that cycle is to focus on “progress over perfection.”

She works with her clients to make one small change at a time, focusing on one new goal until it becomes a habit and routine. For example, the first goal her client may tackle is their daily calorie intake by using food logs. After a few weeks or however long it takes, when the daily calorie intake becomes part of her client’s routine, she will add another goal, like daily protein intake. Then eventually, they will add an exercise routine, ensuring they are drinking plenty of water and sculpting the client’s diet by removing or adding foods.

“By taking it progress over perfection, maybe your results might be slower in the short term; however, it will be better for you in the long term because it’s manageable,” Terry said. “You can manage those small changes and you can feel successful, and you can see results happening, and then that just motivates you to keep going.”

She said the small habits you break down individually become small successes that, when stacked up, become long-term success.

“Then all of a sudden, six months down the road, a year down the road, you’re going to look back and be like, oh my gosh, all those little changes that I made stacked up,” she said.

A healthy lifestyle also positively impacts a person’s mental health.

“We’re not meant to be perfect, so trying to be perfect is never going to work,” Terry said. She said to see the long-term progress you want, your lifestyle changes must be made a little at a time, and let go of the idea it has to happen all at once.

While Terry is a nutritionist coach, she said nutrition is only one piece of the puzzle. A healthy lifestyle involves nutrition, strength training, weight training and cardio. She works with her clients to understand that the body needs the correct amount of calories, protein, the right amount of water, movement and muscle to function correctly.

“We focus on what I call the big four,” Terry said.

Terry said when she meets with a client, they look at how many calories and how much protein that individual needs to consume every day to reach their goal. They work on an exercise routine that includes 30 minutes of daily cardio and adds in strength training. And she is adamant about how important it is to drink plenty of water daily.

“If you do those four things on a consistent basis, you will see results; whether it’s to lose weight or gain weight or lean and tone or build muscle, you have to have those four things,” Terry said.

Terry said calories are the body’s energy, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you cant overeat or undereat.

“Undereating is just as bad as overeating,” Terry said.

Terry said when you undereat and are not getting enough calories per day, your metabolism will begin to slow down to preserve energy. When your metabolism slows down, she said, you lose the ability to burn fat.

“If you are under-eating, it doesn’t matter how much you work out in the gym; it doesn’t matter how much weights you lift or how you can do cardio for two hours every day,” Terry said. “If your undereating, you will not lose weight. It’s because your metabolism is shut down, and your body thinks it needs to store everything that it has because it’s not safe to burn calories yet. Once you begin to eat the proper amount of calories, then your body will start to rebuild the metabolism.”

She said some people might be shocked to learn how many calories you need daily to lose weight and how much protein a body needs to build lean muscle. She said lean muscle is essential when trying to lose weight because the lean muscle will burn calories when the body is at rest.

Unlike fat that will stay on the body as long as you allow it to “rent free,” Terry said lean muscle is expensive. She said lean muscle tissue costs calories, but you want to build lean muscle to lose fat.

“Lean muscle will burn that fat faster than any cardio or anything else,” Terry said. “But in order to build muscle, we have to eat a proper amount of protein.”

Terry said the body needs protein for many functions, including hormone production, organ tissue, healthy hair, skin and nails, to name a few.

“If we are under-eating protein, our body is not able to function properly,” Terry said.

Terry said most people could get all the nutrition the body needs from whole foods and only recommends special diets in certain circumstances. She said she discusses health concerns individually with all of her clients, and if there is no medical reason to restrict a particular food group or only eat certain foods, she follows a standard calorie and protein tracking log.

While Terry said she could go into a lot of detail on leading a healthy lifestyle and how everything interacts and works together, she tells her clients not to get overwhelmed.

“It can be simplified by just saying calories, protein, movement, water, and if you can do those four things on a consistent daily basis, you will get to your goals,” she said.

Terry has a Facebook page called “Survival Fitness” that is free to join and provides education and resources. She said it is an excellent place for someone to start who is looking for motivation. While Terry noted no two people’s situations or lives are the same, she feels individuals can connect or relate with some of her client’s success stories that are shared on the “Survival Fitness” Facebook group page.

“That (success stories) can be encouragement to anyone of what’s possible,” Terry said. “Sometimes people need to see it’s possible before they believe.”

Terry said her passion is teaching, leading and guiding people into a healthier lifestyle. She said it is rewarding to hear her clients say, “I’m a better mom, I’m a better wife, I’m a better coworker, I feel better, I have more energy.”

“I remember how life-changing that was for me,” Terry said. “So when I can lead someone else to realize that themselves, that’s, oh my gosh, it’s the best feeling.”