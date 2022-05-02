Martin brothers selected for National FFA Organization State Officer Team

Two southwest Iowa brothers will continue their FFA careers on the 2022-23 National FFA Organization State Officer Team.

Sam and George Martin grew up on a farm between Shenandoah and Imogene, and both got their official start in the National FFA organization during eighth grade. Established in 1928 and originally known as Future Farmers of America (FFA), the organization changed its name to National FFA Organization in 1988, realizing the student organization could benefit students entering various career fields.

Only 13 months apart in age, George said he and Sam were always close. Now the brothers will have the opportunity to serve on the 2022-23 National FFA Organization State Officers Team together with Sam as president and George as southwest district vice president. Sam is currently serving as the southwest state vice president on the state officer team, and George is serving as the president of the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter in Shenandoah.

A 2021 Shenandoah High School graduate, Sam is a freshman at Iowa State University studying agronomy and animal science. George will graduate from Shenandoah this May and plans to attend Iowa State University this fall and study ag systems technology and turf grass management.

Having their mom Sarah Martin return to teaching in Shenandoah during Sam’s sixth-grade year of school and serve as the Davis Rodgers FFA Chapter advisor in Shenandoah gave the brothers an early view of what FFA was all about. But Sam said he has lived, breathed and eaten ag his whole life, so even if his mom weren’t the advisor, he would have been drawn to FFA.

“My dad had me in a tractor when I was about 6 months old,” said Sam. “So I’ve always loved agriculture.”

Sam said FFA was a place where he felt he belonged and could succeed. He enjoyed the friendships he made with other students with the same interests.

“We have a very strong FFA Program in Shenandoah,” said Sam. “We’re very fortunate to have the program we have. It’s the largest student organization at the school and in the state.”

Sam said the FFA organization has positively impacted many students and said, “I’m just lucky enough to be one of them.”

George said being involved in FFA at a young age helped shape his FFA career, and he is looking forward to connecting and meeting with new people in the National FFA organization this next year as a state officer. He compared it to being able to see the world through someone else’s eyes. George felt serving on the team alongside his brother would bring strength to the team.

As Sam steps into the role of the president of the FFA State Officer Team next year, he is looking forward to one on one conversations with other FFA members across the state with the state team by his side.

“That team becomes your family for the next year,” said Sam.

Sam said it was “an amazing” experience at the 94th Iowa FFA leadership conference being elected as the president of the state officer team. Still, at the same time, it was hard seeing his team from this past year retire because he has spent so much time with them, saying they were a very strong team. But he said he is excited for next year and the potential the new officers will bring to the team.

As the president, Sam said he would lead the team of nine state officers and attend state leadership conferences and visit local FFA chapters statewide. This summer, he said the team would travel to Washington DC to sit on committees and help work with the National organization to determine the future of FFA. Sam said as they travel around the state, they are advocating for the National FFA organization and sharing the organization's values with younger members.

As members of the Davis Rodgers FFA Chapter in Shenandoah, Sam served as the freshman representative, was a two-time reporter and chapter president his senior year. He was a two-time southwest district treasurer and served as a district officer in the district during his junior and senior high school years. George served as class representative for two years, chapter treasurer his junior year, and has served as the chapter president his senior year of high school.

Sam and George are the sons of Tom and Sarah Martin. Sam encourages others to support the National FFA Organization, saying the communities support makes a meaningful impact on the organization's future success, which prepares its members for success in life.