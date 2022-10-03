Martin Gardens Pumpkin Farm offers variety

One local family has embraced the change in seasons this year with a new adventure.

Along with fall comes beautiful colors, some of which you can find near Randolph at Martin Gardens Pumpkin Farm. Located at 3453 130th St., southeast of Randolph, you will find a pumpkin farm with a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds.

After warding off ever-growing pumpkins again, Dan Martin said he, Stephanie Martin and Vince Martin decided to give it another try this spring. Along with pumpkins, they also planted seeds for gourds in hopes of a good crop this fall. And as luck would have it, their pumpkin and gourd patches were plentiful.

What sets them apart from other pumpkin farms, Dan thought, was that they were smaller, more personable and family-oriented, with fair prices. He said they also offer a nice assortment of different varieties of pumpkins for customers to choose from, including carving and ornamental pumpkins. Dan named some of the varities: cinderellas, large and medium white, blue dolls, fairy tales, rembrandt, flat white, green and blue, warty, peach and pink pumpkins, blaze, specters and regular medium and large carving pumpkins.

The Martin farm also features what Stephanie described as “a little bit of a magical place for children to walk through.”

When you first pull up, you see a wagon on their front lawn with colorful pumpkins spread out everywhere. Then you look off to the side, and there are two open grain bins with a covered walkway in between. Dan said these bins were a great way to offer the plants shade and utilize space, and it ended up creating a magical ambiance once inside the bins, with the vines climbing and moving up the sides.

“You can see how beautiful they are and how freely they move,” Stephanie said about the vines moving up the sides of the bins as she stood in the middle of the pumpkin patch, looking out through the sides of the bins. She said it is also a great experience for children to see how the pumpkins grow.

Dan and Stephanie said the pumpkin farm wouldn’t have been possible without the support of their family. Dan said all the seeds were planted by hand, and growing them involved a lot of hoeing and pulling weeds. He learned that some of the varieties don’t turn out exactly how the picture looked on the package, and some varieties don’t grow well next to each other. He said Vince’s son also helped them out a lot.

Dan said he prayed a lot and feels “really good” about how this first year turned out.

“We’re very blessed,” Dan said. “It was a lot harder than I thought. I thought, okay, we will plant the seeds, and that will be that. But it’s fun. It’s all picked now, so the hard work is done.”

The Martin Gardens Pumpkin Farm is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment by calling Dan at 712-215-3144, Vince at 712-215-5467, or Stephanie at 712-215-5442. Admission is free and each child who visits is provided a free pumpkin to paint. For more information, visit martingardenspumpkinfarm.com.