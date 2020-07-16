Mayor and Council consider procedural changes after disputed mower purchase

Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and the Shenandoah City Council considered a change in practices at their July 14 meeting when discussing a recent mower purchase that they believed they should have been consulted on.
The council originally budgeted for the purchase of four mowers back in January, to be purchased for the new fiscal year. The city ended up buying two of the mowers from Dickel Duit Outdoor Power of Red Oak and two from Sleep’s LLC in Bedford, and received them in June, before the July 1 new fiscal year. According to City Administrator A.J. Lyman, both companies happened to get the mowers delivered to them earlier than expected, and delivered them to the city early as a result. Both purchases were under $25,000 each.
The mayor and council readily admitted that the purchase dollar amount was not over the threshold that requires council review and approval, but suggested they still would have liked to see bids, particularly from local companies, and have some input in the final decision.
Bryan Nelson, Manager of Vetter Equipment of Shenandoah was on hand at the meeting with the same complaint, and told the council Vetter Equipment was right there in town, had equally good equipment for sale, and was readily available to service any equipment they sold.
Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council the state sets the dollar threshold at which the city must take bids and approve a purchase, but the council had the option to set that amount lower if they wanted to, so they had more input into purchasing decisions.
Mayor Hunt noted that the city had done business with several local companies in the past, and he thought local businesses should have had the opportunity to bid. When discussing the purchase at the June 23 meeting, Hunt had indicated the council might veto the purchase, but, as he explained at the Tuesday night meeting, that was before he was made aware that the mowers were already delivered and in use by the city.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman stated he believed this particular purchase was an unusual occurrence, in that the companies delivered the mowers to the city for use before they were even paid for. Lyman said he didn’t foresee a situation like that coming up again in the future.
The council members agreed they would still prefer to see bids and review large purchases in future.
In other actions, JEO Project Manager Curt Kampman, PE, provided the council with an update on the city’s water treatment plant project. Kampman said the city’s current facility had basically outlived its useful life, and was struggling with the excess flow that occurred in wet conditions. Additionally, he noted that the city had received a new NPDES permit that had new requirements regarding nitrogen and E.coli that the facility was not able to meet. Kampman said in future additional requirements regarding total nitrogen and total phosphorous would be put in place, further outdating their current equipment.
With those needs and requirements in mind, JEO had summarized some options for the city that consisted of:
1. upgrading the existing facility;
2. using a sequencing batch reactor in which wastewater is added to a single “batch” reactor, treated to remove undesirable components, and then discharged, and
3. using an Aero-Mod activated treatment process, which combines aeration, mixing and clarification.
Kampman indicated option 1 actually had a similar cost to the others, but would not position the city well for the future. He said options 2 and 3 were similar, and both worked well, but JEO was recommending the Aero-Mod activated treatment option because it would handle the city’s excessive flow in wet conditions better than the others.
Kampman said capital cost for the entire project was significant, at about $17.18 million.
He indicated next steps were to:
• apply for disadvantaged status, which the city had already done and received,
• seek loan and/or grant funding, likely from the USDA, which has interest rates as low as 1.125 percent and a 40-year term for the entire project cost, and
• if the Aero-Mod option was still too expensive after USDA responded to the city’s application, start planning ways to scale it down, while still expecting it to cost at least $6.85 million
Council members had questions about how much time the city had to update the system, and how long it would be before the new requirements for total nitrogen and total phosphorous became issues.
The council approved a resolution allowing the mayor, city administrator and city clerk to sign documents necessary to apply for a loan or grant for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project through the USDA. The council will continue to review the information provided by JEO and have additional discussions in future.
Council member Toni Graham advised the rest of the council she had been speaking with the people who usually put on the Shenandoah fireworks show but didn’t this year about what happened and plans for the future. The American Legion had been putting the fireworks show for the city on for years on what amounted to a handshake agreement. Steve Harris was affiliated with the American Legion and had been handling the fireworks show and had ordered and stored the fireworks for this year’s show before the Legion voted to not have the show this year. Graham said Harris would now have to try to return the fireworks and get the money back, and hoped a change could be made regarding the fireworks show in future. Graham said she had created a rough draft of bylaws for Harris to use in creation of a fireworks committee/organization, but while he hoped to remove the Legion from the fireworks scene, it was her understanding the Legion wanted to stay involved. The council noted an agreement needed to be reached, with everyone’s roles clearly spelled out, as well as what is expected of the city. Research into the future of the fireworks show will continue.
The council and Sorensen discussed some of the nuisance properties in town and what was being done. Larry Shum was present to ask why he had received a nuisance letter on his property located at 808 S. Center. Shum indicated he kept the yard mowed, the building was standing and had no broken windows, and the taxes were paid. Sorensen explained that the water had been turned off for at least six months, and while the property had sewer and water hooked up, it was providing no income to the city, and was unlikely to do so in future as Shum had said he sometimes used it for storage.
Shum said he had talked to several people about buying and refurbishing the property, but he wasn’t just going to give it away. Shum said if the city would give him an extension on his abatement notice he would find a buyer or tear the house down. Sorensen indicated the city didn’t want the house torn down, they were hoping someone would refurbish it instead. Hunt suggested Shum be given 90 days instead of 30 to come up with a solution and asked him to report back to the council on October 27.
Sorensen told the council the property at 508 Shugart was rehabilitated and had been sold. The property at 1307 W. Valley Ave. that used to be a Weber property has been sold and he hoped problems there were over. Sorensen said he hoped someone would rehabilitate the properties at 208 E. Sheridan and 1202 S. Center. The Center property had caught fire a year ago, but Sorensen believed the frame was still good and the property could be salvaged.
The Shenandoah Rotary Club had sent a written request and Kim Gee attended the council meeting to ask the city’s permission to adopt and care for the nodes along Sheridan Ave. Gee said the rotarians had noticed a few weeks ago that the nodes were looking a little worn, and took the time to clean and spruce them up. They were volunteering to continue to do so, with direction from the city regarding the streetscape plan. The council approved this request.
In other business, the council approved;
• Seth Nelson and Kenneth Damrau as volunteer firefighters;
• a ribbon cutting for Hello Magnolia on Sheridan at noon on July 18;
• renewal of Walmart’s Class E liquor license, Class B wine permit, Class C beer permit (carryout beer), and Sunday sales;
• Abstract of Claims No. 2021-01 for $524,025.33;
• the June 2020 treasurer’s report;
• awarding the $78,970 airport project section 2 taxilanes contract to Jensen Builders, Ltd., of Fort Dodge;
• awarding the $255,362 airport project building contract to Henningsen Construction of Atlantic;
• purchase of a $33,900 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD Work Truck for the wastewater department from Doug Meyer Chevrolet to replace the 2007 truck currently in use;
• a liquor permit refund of $463.13 to American Legion Country Club;
• the sale of unbuildable property including Rankin Country Club Lot 5 to Marcia Volker and Paul and Deanna Berning and May Addition Lot 14 to Brent and Lesley Ehlers and Paul and Connie Anderson for $1,000, with the cost split between them, and with a public hearing to be held on July 28 at 6 p.m.;
• John and Deanna Griffith’s sewer adjustment request in the amount of $112.20 for July, as they filled a pool, and
• Trent Tillman full-time salary at $19.15 per hour, and Dustin Simmons seasonal salary at $7.25 per hour.
