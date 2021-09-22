Mayor Dick Hunt and Lucille selected as grand marshals for Shenfest celebration

Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and wife Lucille have been selected as the grand marshals for the Shenandoah 150 Generations Past and Future Shenfest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This year, Mayor Hunt and Lucille will make their way down the parade route in a white 2000 Mustang GE Convertible owned and driven by ElJean Madsen. Mayor Hunt and Lucille rode in the same convertible during the 2006 Shenfest Parade when he first ran for mayor.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, Dick Hunt has spent 57 years in public service. He began his prominent law enforcement career on the Shenandoah Police Department in 1964, where he spent two years before becoming deputy sheriff for Page County. In 1972, he was elected Page County Sheriff and was re-elected for a second term in 1976. After serving a second term as Sheriff, he returned to the Shenandoah Police Department as chief until he retired in 1993.
After retiring from law enforcement, Hunt served as the Fremont County magistrate for 12 years. During that time, he met his wife Lucille at the Fremont County Courthouse, where she was the Fremont County auditor. The couple was married in 1994.
Lucille was born and raised in Conception, Missouri and moved to Iowa in 1959. She worked at Henry Field Nursery for many years and later retired as the Fremont County auditor. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital gift shop.
In 2006 Hunt was elected as the Mayor of Shenandoah and has served four terms. He announced in April that he would not be running for a fifth term. Looking back at his 16 years as mayor, he said Lucille had been a tremendous help behind the scenes and had typed many letters for him over the years.
Both are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shenandoah and Mayor Hunt has been a longtime member of the Booster Club. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Elks Lodge and American Legion.
Dick and Lucille said they are both honored to have been chosen as the grand marshals for this year’s celebration. The Shenandoah Community means a great deal to both of them and they feel the people in the community are what makes it so special. Mayor Hunt said the city has been lucky to have so many community members lending a helping hand and volunteering over the years. He also appreciates the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. and said it is vital for the city and SCIA to work closely together.
“I remember my grandpa said that if you had a wagon and you put two mules on the front and two mules in the back, all you would do is pull it apart,” Dick Hunt said. “But if you put all four mules on the front, it will go down the road.”
Hunt said that is a good analgy when it comes to describing the importance of working together.
Prior to the Shenfest events on Saturday, Hunt will present the key to the city to the Everly family at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on Sheridan Avenue during the Meet and Greet event from 4 – 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 24.
Dick Hunt said the key to the city was presented to Don and Phil Everly during their homecoming concert in 1986. He recalls as an elementary student attending Central School that was located on Clarinda Avenue in Shenandoah at the same time as the Everly Brothers. Mayor Hunt said Don was a year ahead of him in school and Phil a year behind. At that time, he never imagined the brothers would become so famous. Then during the homecoming concert in 1986, the Everly brothers told Mayor Hunt they never imagined him as Chief of Police.
Mayor Hunt said he isn’t sure what he will do next but says he will probably have trouble retiring.