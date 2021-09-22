Mayor Dick Hunt and Lucille selected as grand marshals for Shenfest celebration

In 2006 Hunt was elected as the Mayor of Shenandoah and has served four terms. He announced in April that he would not be running for a fifth term. Looking back at his 16 years as mayor, he said Lucille had been a tremendous help behind the scenes and had typed many letters for him over the years.

Both are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shenandoah and Mayor Hunt has been a longtime member of the Booster Club. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Elks Lodge and American Legion.

Dick and Lucille said they are both honored to have been chosen as the grand marshals for this year’s celebration. The Shenandoah Community means a great deal to both of them and they feel the people in the community are what makes it so special. Mayor Hunt said the city has been lucky to have so many community members lending a helping hand and volunteering over the years. He also appreciates the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc. and said it is vital for the city and SCIA to work closely together.

“I remember my grandpa said that if you had a wagon and you put two mules on the front and two mules in the back, all you would do is pull it apart,” Dick Hunt said. “But if you put all four mules on the front, it will go down the road.”