At the Sidney City Council’s meeting on April 10, Mayor Ken Brown vetoed the council’s unanimous approval of the city budget for fiscal year 2023-24, citing deficits and discrepancies in percentages and dollar amounts.

The council opened a public hearing for approval of the city's annual budget and allowed for public comment.

Donna Walker of Sidney said she was concerned about a couple of numbers on the budget proposal and asked council members to explain.

“There are funding sources for projects that may not be included in this year’s revenue. It is an estimate of all anticipated expenditures and revenues,” said City Clerk Lisa Cowles.

Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict said that the budget estimates what the expenses will be, but it also establishes the authority to spend those funds and levy and collect property taxes.

“You always estimate expenses high because you don’t want to have to make an amendment to the budget when or if you go over," she said. "You don’t have to do that for estimating revenue too high. And many times, the grants aren’t counted until a project is done. One example is the road project.”

Cowles added that there is not a significant increase in next year’s budget.

Rodney Burge of Sidney encouraged council members to look closely at their budget and trim where they can.

“You can’t spend money you don’t have," he said. "It could get to the point that no one is going to want to come here or build here. Look at your budget and cut where you can.”

Councilman Justin Shirley thanked city residents for their concern and for voicing questions.

“More people need to come to the council meetings so they can also be informed, so thank you for being here," he said.

Mayor Ken Brown stated he is also concerned about several of the numbers, but especially those dealing with a percentage of tax collected where the growth of the base shown was not matching accordingly. He said he has been going over the budget and feels it needs more work.

“I’ve been looking it over and doing some number crunching," he said. "I think this council needs to sit down and go over this budget line by line before we approve it. The deficit shown is ridiculous. This budget looks like we’re spending money we don't have.”

From there, Brown announced he would veto the budget.

"I can’t accept the budget," he said. "I can't let it go the way it is going, so I am going to officially veto the budget and veto the tax levy. We need to get in here, make cuts in that budget and get that budget back into line. I cannot represent this city honestly and accept this budget the way it is. I have every right as the mayor to do this. We need a budget meeting to go through it line by line.”

Councilman Don Benedict stated he was concerned about the timeline to submit the budget to the state, to which Brown responded they will need to set a date quickly for a budget workshop in order to get it done.

Shirley asked the mayor if he could be more specific on where the budget needs to be modified.

Councilman Fabian Bell said he is agreeable to a budget meeting, but also wanted to know Brown’s specific areas of concerns.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. It all needs to be reworked," Brown said. "It's my duty to the citizens of this city to make sure we’re not spending their money inappropriately.”

Shirley stated that the mayor hadn't raised a concern the entire time when discussing the budget the past several months.

“I feel that, since our March 27 meeting, you have gone out of your way to obstruct any progress we try to make," he said. "You’ve escalated problems and now we’re paying a lot of their money on legal fees to defend the city against you, Mr. Mayor.”

Brown reiterated that he has every right to veto and asked the council to take another look at the budget.

According to Bri Sorensen, in accordance with Iowa state code, Chapter 380.6, the mayor needs to provide a written statement explaining his reason for the veto and submit that to City Hall so it may be provided to all council members.

If council members want to take further action, they could override the veto by a 2-to-3 vote to reapprove the resolution. The council has 30 days from the veto to override it; however, regardless of what decision is made, it needs to be done prior to April 30 to maintain compliance with state code requirements with the budget time frame.

A budget workshop meeting is tentatively set for Wednesday, April 19.

In other business:

• Sidney Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski addressed the ongoing Birch Street situation and said he has looked into options as asked by council members.

“The option to do spot repair on Birch Street can be done. However, in doing so, you can’t physically replace the entire thing," he said. "If you do that, everything has to be up to code. In talking spot repairs, we are talking just where the pipe is bad. With that being said, it can be done. I cannot have it guaranteed for spot repair, however. In other words, it can happen again. So moving forward, one option is to go with a grinder pump.”

A grinder pump is a waste management device used to pump sanitary sewage from a building to the municipal sewerage system when the building's plumbing is at a lower grade than the main or when there is not enough slope to allow sewage to gravity flow to the municipal system.

Sokolowski added that the second option is to keep it as a gravity system.

“That means we have to go further with that pipe replacement, which would be considerably more expensive," he said. "Personally, I love to see things go gravity because there are fewer things that can go wrong, fewer things to have on hand or having to call someone to get a part. But, I understand we have a budget and a limited amount of resources. The grinder pump would be the cheaper of the two.”

Sokolowski said the cost difference between the two options could be $100,000 or higher.

Sidney resident Steve Gamber expressed his frustration about the backflow into his back yard and other homes. He said drawings are inaccurate and that the line is not abandoned as has been suggested in the past. Sokolowski told Gamber that if it wasn’t done correctly previously, it was important to know.

“If there is a conflict, we will sure address it," he said.

Gamber asked at what point the city would be responsible for the sewage backup in the homes that are being affected.

“There have been three issues in the past 10 years," he said. "The Birch Street line is the majority of the town.”

He said he is frustrated that the council is discussing the budget savings when there are eight potential houses that are very susceptible to sewage backup.

“I understand that the city accepts fault, but they are neglecting their responsibility. Repairs are being overlooked for cost savings, which I agree, if you ain’t got it, you ain’t got it. But something needs to be done to make it a priority to fix a line that goes throughout the entire town," he said.

Travis asked Sokolowski about the specific costs and other possibilities and said she would like Sokolowski to meet with the new engineers so they could determine specifically what is going on and make a decision by the next meeting.

• Park Board President Kala Clark discussed necessary upgrades to power poles at the city park for the security camera installation that was approved at the Feb. 10 meeting.

“The cameras were ready to be installed, but it was found that there are a couple of issues with the power poles," she said. "The first one is the pole at the shelter. It’s currently owned by MidAmerican but they are willing to sell it to the city for a dollar. We are not really sure of the ownership of the box on the pole, and they don’t care who has it, but as long as we can figure out the ownership for sure and reassign that ownership with MidAmerican. The second issue is the pole closer to the swimming pool. The box is not working, so it will take an electrician to get it up to code through MidAmerican before it would get turned back on,” Clark reported.

She added that they were ready to install all other equipment.

• Clark also asked for an update on the landscaping at the Gazebo Park.

“I just wanted to know where we are on landscaping bids and if you were going to use the plans the park board suggested as a guide,” she said.

Councilwoman Anne Travis said there is a grant that has been extended to May 31 that will pay for the landscaping but bids will need to go out soon.

Mayor Ken Brown will send out bids and the council will open bids at the next council meeting.

• City Pool Manager Rhonda Hobbie talked to council members about the pool calendar, hours and events. She would like the pool filled by the first week in May so she has plenty of time to send in samples for testing. Pending enough lifeguards at the time, the tentative date for the pool opening is May 27.

The council approved the following motions:

A water leak adjustment for the Sidney Community School District for $196.10 due to overuse of water when a pipe froze and burst at the elementary building in December.

A meeting date change. The May 8 meeting will be held instead on Tuesday, May 9, due to council member conflicts.

Pool purchases as recommended by Hobbie. She said that the list she shared with council members are items necessary to open the pool this season.

Lifeguard incentives for the city pool. Lifeguards who complete 100 hours of successful employment will be reimbursed half the cost of their license fee. Lifeguards, who return the following year and complete 100 hours of successful employment, will be reimbursed the remainder of the cost of their license fee.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held April 24.