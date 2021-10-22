Mayoral candidate for Sidney shares his views for the future

With the Nov. 2 election approaching, Sidney will soon have new leadership.
Mayoral candidate Ken Brown said he sees Sidney being transformed into a destination town where people want to live and enjoy life. He said for this to happen new homes would need to be built, a better swimming pool or water park constructed and small manufacturing and industry brought to town.
Brown said he has lived in many different states, big cities and small towns from the west coast to the east coast to the Gulf of Mexico. He has been a retail store manager, executive director of a nonprofit and owned his own business.
Brown is currently serving on the Sidney City Council, a member of Sidney Hometown Pride and chairperson of the Sidney Rodeo Parade.
Not originally from Sidney, Brown said the town had been a part of his life for the past 32 years. He said he considers Sidney his hometown and wants the best for the town and to see it grow. Brown said the parks, trails, sidewalks, and streets need to be repaired or replaced for the town to grow. He would also like to see more activities available for the kids and teens throughout the year.
Brown said that accomplishing all the improvements while staying within the city budget would be challenging, so the city is looking for federal and state grants to cover some of the cost.
Brown said Sidney is currently working on multiple projects that include a $10M upgrade to the Sidney Community School. He said the city is also working to provide fiber internet service as an option for the residents of Sidney.
When asked what strengths he would bring to Sidney as mayor, Brown said, “A willingness to listen to all sides of an issue and being able to work equally with each person for the betterment of Sidney.”
As the mayor of Sidney, Brown said he would have multiple roles that included a manager, leader, counselor and mediator. He said he would work with the council members to accomplish what would be best for the City of Sidney.
“I am open to conversations with each Sidney resident about anything they wish to discuss,” Brown said. “The people of Sidney are open and willing to help create a sense of community.”