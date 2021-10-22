Mayoral candidate for Sidney shares his views for the future

With the Nov. 2 election approaching, Sidney will soon have new leadership.

Mayoral candidate Ken Brown said he sees Sidney being transformed into a destination town where people want to live and enjoy life. He said for this to happen new homes would need to be built, a better swimming pool or water park constructed and small manufacturing and industry brought to town.

Brown said he has lived in many different states, big cities and small towns from the west coast to the east coast to the Gulf of Mexico. He has been a retail store manager, executive director of a nonprofit and owned his own business.

Brown is currently serving on the Sidney City Council, a member of Sidney Hometown Pride and chairperson of the Sidney Rodeo Parade.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not originally from Sidney, Brown said the town had been a part of his life for the past 32 years. He said he considers Sidney his hometown and wants the best for the town and to see it grow. Brown said the parks, trails, sidewalks, and streets need to be repaired or replaced for the town to grow. He would also like to see more activities available for the kids and teens throughout the year.