Two of the seven students from Shenandoah High School who competed at the Iowa BPA 2023 State Leadership Conference in Des Moines have qualified for the National Leadership Conference held in Anaheim, California from April 26 to April 30.

SHS Business and BPA Instructor Dan Autry said Alex McIntosh and Kathryn DeLong have qualified to advance to the National Leadership Conference in an event that was part of a pilot program called “Visual Design Team.” He said using graphic design software, McIntosh and DeLong created promotional material consisting of a CB and concert T-shirt, placing third at the State Leadership Conference.

Other students from SHS attending the Iowa BPA 2023 State Leadership Conference Feb. 19-21 were Kathryn Binau (Chapter President), Adrian Gutschenritter (Chapter Vice President), Vesta Bopp, Gage Sample and Carys Woolsey.

At the State Leadership Conference, students could compete in events related to finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, management, marketing and communication, health administration, middle level and virtual events.

Autry said he felt like all seven students did well and was surprised more didn’t qualify for the National Leadership Conference.

“So it just tells you what the competition was like,” Autry said.

Autry said this was his first year attending the State Leadership Conference, commenting on how well-organized it was, and said students were able to participate in workshops. While stresful, “I think a certain degree of stress is healthy,” he said.

They visited the mall during their free time, ate at a restaurant and attended a hypnotist show provided at the State Leadership Conference.

“I think overall next year we will know what we're expected to do and what's expected of us,” Autry said.

Now begins the process of planning fundraisers to help pay for the trip to the National Leadership Conference. Autry said the trip would be expensive, including flights and motel costs. He said donations towards the trip could also be made, and checks should be payable to Shenandoah High School BPA Association.

"A lot of the things that we learn in the classroom are reflected through BPA also. It’s an opportunity for us to double down on some of the lessons that are being taught in the classroom, but they actually get to see real live incorporation of that in the real world.” Autry said in a previous interview.

He said when students in business class also elect to participate in BPA, “it really strengthens that learning” and allows them to practice what they have learned in the classroom from the textbooks and lectures and gives them a better understanding of why and how things work.

The BPA co-curricular organization focuses on career and technical education in many ways, including strengthening students’ leadership skills, self-improvement, public relations and growth.