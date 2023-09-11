Gerald Baker and Dillion Peterson asked to speak to the Fremont County Conservation Board about the McPaul lake and land area at the board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Baker and Peterson had visited with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors about the same property on Aug. 16. The property consists of 9 acres on the west side of McPaul near the entrance to Interstate 29, south of DNR ground.

Earlier in August, Matt Dollison, who works for the DNR and sits on the Conservation Board, had suggested putting up green public access signs and public wildlife management area signs around it that will allow for public access to the south end by the McPaul/I-29 entrance for recreation and fishing access. Dollison is a wildlife biologist who is a public land manager for the Nishnabotna Wildlife unit. Petersen and Baker are both opposed to the idea of the county using the area as conservation.

“We are just here to show opposition for a parking lot or additional access from the north of the DNR ground," Peterson said. "There is already access from the north end, and that access is not maintained or even used. There would be access to both lakes if it were maintained.”

He indicated he owns the property adjacent to the area and owns the building next to it, and wants the grounds to remain as is.

Baker had several questions for the board.

“I understand that it’s the job of the DNR to create fisheries, but my big question is what are we going to do if we create this southern access for fishing?” he inquired.

Baker said that the fishing is poor, and there is debris in the lake. He also asked, “What is the maintenance of the parking lot or access going to look like? Who will be responsible for it? Who will pay for it? What is the plan to make it a good fishery?”

Dollison said that he would just like to let the public know that the area can be used for recreation and an access would make it easier for people to do so.

“However, as far as fisheries, what’s been done, is nothing. That work would have to be prioritized," he said. "Generally DNR doesn’t spend a lot of time in the floodplain. I would have to ask about that.”

Director Doug Weber, Board President Sherry Gilbert, Vice Chairman Bob Geiger and Dollison spoke with the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 9 to discuss the use of the property. Dollison updated board members about that discussion.

“We went to the supervisors to see if this was something they wanted to turn over to us or what their plan was with that property," he said. "Dustin Sheldon (supervisor) asked Doug what was going on and Doug said that he and Sherry talked to the auditor. The auditor told them that property belongs to the county and not the conservation board. Doug also told them that he didn’t feel as if we had the money to manage it. I shared that I felt that since the county owned this property, it should be open for people in the county to use for recreation. There was a lot of discussion with the supervisors.”

Gilbert said she didn't feel like the supervisors knew they owned the land until recently.

“My take is that they (supervisors) didn’t know they owned it. They were going to reach out to their FEMA contact and they would probably handle it like they handled other FEMA buyouts and that would be to lease it to farmers," she said. "We walked out of there asking them to let us know. As of today, they still don’t have an answer as to whether that was part of the buyout.”

Weber added that after speaking to supervisors, he was of the understanding that the county would put it into hay or alfalfa.

“Also, at that meeting, Doug said he thought it was a conflict of interest for me to speak at the meeting," Dollison said.

Weber explained that he said it was a conflict of interest for Dollison to represent both the DNR and the conservation board at the same meeting.

“I think that the way you should have handled it was coming in as a DNR employee and making your proposal," he said. "You should have done one or the other but not both."

Dollison replied that creating a county recreation area does not benefit him but it benefits county residents who are interested in using the area.

“A conflict of interest by definition is a situation in which a person derives personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity. I think me caring about conservation and representing the county is not a personal benefit to me," he said. "I’m trying to benefit the county. There are other examples of where conflicts could be a concern. And that would be where someone doesn’t want to have conservation things he has to deal with because it may cost him financial money for someone to work the pro shop while he’s gone on conservation issues.”

Dollison said that it’s ultimately up to the supervisors to make a decision about the area and once they figure out ownership, he would like to get on their agenda so a decision can be made.

“It’s a 9 acre property owned by the county that could be used in conjunction with the wildlife area. I just want the county to make that available for public use because it’s owned by the county, and it should be utilized for recreation," he said. "In my opinion, that means putting green wildlife management area or public hunting signs around and at the least letting them use it for recreation. It could be farmed and still used.”

Dollison admitted that the access from the north was shut down because people were using it for dumping, and the access is back in an area that can’t be seen.

"We were having to maintain a mile-long access road versus letting people just walk there from the south," he said. "I look at it as a separate thing. The DNR interest is to manage their property, and that’s a separate property. I’m not doing this so we can have a driving access for maintenance or something. There’s no official change being made. If we just open this up to county use for a county-managed area, it has nothing to do with the DNR. It’s just a neighboring property. There is no personal benefit to me. I should want people to have additional places for conservation/recreation as a county conservation board member.”

No action was taken, as the agenda item was a discussion item only.