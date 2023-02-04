Southwest Iowa is a fascinating place to explore with its beautiful landscape, open fields and the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. However, that is only part of the reason Kelly McQueen returned to southwest Iowa, where she grew up.

Born in northern Iowa, McQueen’s family moved back to southwest Iowa when she was only a few years old. She said they briefly lived in Farragut, where her dad grew up, before moving to Shenandoah. Following graduation in 2005 from Shenandoah High School, McQueen attended Northwest Missouri State, receiving a degree in psychology. McQueen said she chose Northwest Missouri State because it was near home.

“It was the perfect happy medium,” McQueen said.

By the time she graduated from Northwest, she felt the urge to be more independent and moved to Des Moines, where she lived for the next four years. While there, she attended Upper Iowa University and received a degree in teaching. Her first teaching job took her to Oakland, where she taught first grade at Riverside in 2014. Then, in 2015, she moved back to Shenandoah and accepted a teaching position as a third-grade teacher in Sidney, and then a few years later, she began teaching preschool in Clarinda for three years.

While teaching preschool in Clarinda McQueen got her master's degree in special education from Upper Iowa University and transitioned into the mental health field with her degree in psychology. McQueen now works as a Behavioral Health Intervention Services Provider at Midwest Mental Health in Shenandoah.

McQueen feels she had an easier transition, living in southwest Iowa, from teaching to combining her love of teaching with providing mental health services. She had the support system she loved and said while the job market is competitive, it's not so competitive that it's hard to find good opportunities.

While living away from southwest Iowa, McQueen said she missed that close support system she was accustomed to but learned how to do many things on her own and figure out solutions to problems. But, after doing that for four years in Des Moines, she missed southwest Iowa, which she considered home.

She said in addition to having that support system again, she enjoys seeing familiar faces and appreciates living in a community where people will pull together to help someone in their time of need.

While growing up, McQueen said she didn’t envision living in southwest Iowa all her life but knew she didn’t want to move too far away. However, she said the saying “absence makes the heart grow fonder” is a true statement, because she missed small town life and didn’t realize how much it meant to her until she spent some time away.

Southwest Iowa is different from living in a large city, but McQueen said if you have an open mind and are willing to try new things, there are plenty of things to do and keep you busy.

“Definitely go out and explore, meet people, find as much as you can that’s going on,” McQueen said. “I did that in Des Moines, but you can still do that in a small town, too. There's definitely tons of stuff going on that you can get involved in and be part of.”

Playing golf is one of McQueen’s favorite pastimes, and she said southwest Iowa has some very nice golf courses. She also enjoys walking the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, geocaching with her fiancé and his daughter, volunteering her time to help with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah events and is a member of the Emmanual Lutheran Church. However, what keeps her the busiest is her involvement with the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah.

When McQueen moved back to Shenandoah in 2015, she joined the Shenandoah Elks Lodge as their first female member. She said women had been able to join the Elks Lodge since the 1980s, but none had done so in Shenandoah.

“So when I did move back, that was one of my goals,” McQueen said. “I wanted to be an Elk.”

McQueen said she became an officer a year after joining and worked up to Exalted Ruler for the Shenandoah Elks Lodge in 2020. She now serves as a trustee and is involved in organizing events such as the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Trivia Nights, parades, youth activities and events that support and honor veterans.

McQueen's dad, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen, has been a member of the Elks Lodge for 29 years. She said becoming a member of the Elks Lodge was a great way to give back to the community and be involved in the community she loved.

McQueen and her fiancé, Sean Jolly, plan to be married in May, and she said, along with his daughter Madelynn, a high school freshman this year, they consider southwest Iowa to be their home.